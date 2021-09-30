30 September 2021
St Andrew’s College is a modern, innovative ...

SPONSORED | The Anglican boys' boarding school has a 165-year heritage

Alexander Road High School prepares learners for ...

SPONSORED | The co-ed high school is celebrating its 65th anniversary

The Union Schools are a family of three ...

SPONSORED | The Graaff-Reinet-based co-ed public schools offer boarding establishments

A St Andrew’s College education is a ...

SPONSORED | St Andrew's College is an Anglican boys' boarding school in Makhanda

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."
Nelson Mandela

Erica Girls’ Primary School builds young women of integrity

SPONSORED | The all-girls school has been providing top-class education since 1883
6 months ago

VPHS prepares learners to pursue careers in science, business and the arts

SPONSORED | The Eastern Cape co-ed high school believes in the holistic development of young people, and teaches them how to turn opportunities into ...
6 months ago

Play, laugh and learn at St George’s Pre-preparatory

The newly acquired Curro Select school believes that education through play is the best way to learn
6 months ago

The Capstone School is a Reggio Emilia-inspired, progressive pre- and primary school

SPONSORED | The school values learning through real-life experiences and nature, rather than prescriptive textbook learning
6 months ago

Kingswood College: Holding steady in times of uncertainty

SPONSORED | Kingswood College is the first school in Africa to formalise character education into its curriculum
6 months ago
Image: 123RF/Vichie81
Inclusive, good-quality education is a foundation for dynamic and equitable societies.
Desmond Tutu

Well done to pupils who made it through tough year

It was probably the toughest year in recent memory with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic turning everything upside down. Pupils lost parents, ...
7 months ago

Pearson top achiever ‘puts Eastern Cape on national map’

While the Eastern Cape may have dropped in its overall ranking for the matric pass rate in 2020, one Nelson Mandela Bay pupil went straight to the ...
7 months ago
Curro Westbrook welcomes prospective parents

SPONSORED | Curro Westbrook comprises a nursery school, primary school, and additional classrooms to accommodate ...

Genius Group to acquire E-Square Education Enterprises

SPONSORED | E-Square Education learners will have access to the Genius Group global community, learning practices and standards
6 months ago

Start your child’s path to success at the co-ed St Dominic’s Priory

SPONSORED | The Catholic school prepares learners for academic development, spiritual growth, and sporting and cultural needs
6 months ago

Linkside High School delivers academic excellence through learner-centred teaching

SPONSORED | Applications for 2022 enrolment close on April 23 2021
6 months ago

Muir College gears up for bicentennial celebrations

SPONSORED | Prominent traditional boys’ school opened its doors 199 years ago
6 months ago

Tackling 4IR in SA and turning pupils’ anxiety to hope

When Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chair of the World Economic Forum, coined the phrase “Fourth Industrial Revolution” (4IR), he argued ...
6 months ago

These shoes are made for learning

It is often underestimated what a new pair of school shoes can do for a pupil’s confidence and, consequently, his or her future. This is the view ...
6 months ago

Matric results | Eastern Cape down but not out

With an overall pass rate of 68.1%, down from 76.4%, the Eastern Cape was the second worst performing province, beating the Northern Cape by 2.1 ...
7 months ago

