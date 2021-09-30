St Andrew’s College is a modern, innovative ...
SPONSORED | The Anglican boys' boarding school has a 165-year heritage
Alexander Road High School prepares learners for ...
SPONSORED | The co-ed high school is celebrating its 65th anniversary
The Union Schools are a family of three ...
SPONSORED | The Graaff-Reinet-based co-ed public schools offer boarding establishments
A St Andrew’s College education is a ...
SPONSORED | St Andrew's College is an Anglican boys' boarding school in Makhanda
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."Nelson Mandela
Inclusive, good-quality education is a foundation for dynamic and equitable societies.Desmond Tutu
Curro Westbrook welcomes prospective parents
SPONSORED | Curro Westbrook comprises a nursery school, primary school, and additional classrooms to accommodate ...
Advertise
To participate in this Leading Schools feature please contact Luchae Williams williamsl@theherald.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.