Alexander Road High pupils pour their passion into the arts

Rehearsals have already launched for the May performances. The musical intertwines familiar fairy tales and tells a tale of not only chasing hopes and dreams but forges ahead to the day after “happily ever after”. The production is set to follow in the auspicious footsteps of the school's previous award-winning shows including Shrek the Musical, The Addams Family, Romeo & Juliet, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Not only do learners have the musical to look forward to, but the Alex music department is delighted to be back in full swing. They will jump into their concert calendar with summer concerts on March 11 and 12, where each of the large ensembles will present a selection of pieces in their own style. These groups are the choir, the string orchestra, the big band, the wind band and the concert band. A combined total of 160 learners participate in these ensembles.

The band, orchestra and choir programmes give music learners an opportunity to hone the skills they are learning in the classroom and collaborate with their peers in the magic of collective music-making. Alexander High offers tuition in all the instruments represented in these instrumental groups as well as a new “instrument”, music production.