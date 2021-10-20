Alexander Road High School is the home of the 'altogether experience'

Lifestyle

Alexander Road High School were the winners of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz Competition 2021. Pictured are, back from left: Isuzu corporate communications officer Iviwe Poti and Alexander Road High pupils Kieran White, Bayolise Vukuza, Reith Schultz and Isaac Ugue, kneeling, along with quiz master Ian von Memerty and The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock
Alexans, learners at Alexander Road High School , have the opportunity to experience as many different activities during their time at the school. They don’t have to excel, or even like them, but at least they can say that they gave it a bash before deciding they don’t like something.

In addition to sports and academics, activities on offer include ballroom dancing, journalism, performance groups, debating, fan clubs, food gardening, movie club, quiz, recycling, surfing, hiking, Toastmasters and more.

The school believes that by encouraging Alexans to get out of their comfort zone and have new experiences, their world expands, and they have more chance of finding their passion.

Achieving the balance between academics, sport, leadership and cultural activities is always a challenge. The most involved Alexans seem to have plenty of time to get things done. Their tenacity and skilled organisation of activities keep them from being distracted from the important by the urgent.

The school's ecosystem has many niches for different types of people meaning that no matter how far from the centre of the continuum learners feel, you will probably find your people here, waiting to welcome you in.

To learn more, visit the website or the resource site, or visit the school in Newton Park at 9 Alexander Road.

