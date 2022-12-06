St George's Preparatory welcomes 2023 with exciting new offerings

Nestled in the heart of St George's Park, St George’s Preparatory, which consists of a preschool and a primary school, is known as Gqeberha’s hidden gem. In 2023, the Curro Select school will celebrate 87 years of existence and usher in some exciting new offerings for learners and parents.

Pre-school offerings

The preschool accommodates children from 3 years old (turning 4) to grade R and has an exciting new daily programme for working moms and dads. This includes a full-day package of breakfast, a well-balanced cooked lunch and aftercare until 5.30pm which will be included in the preschool fees.

St George’s Prep aims to create a home away from home for your little ones, while stimulating their curious minds through a well-structured curriculum that encourages each learner to discover and explore in their own way.

The early learning curriculum lays the foundation and puts necessary skills and thinking processes in place as they move on to primary school.

There is also a range of elective extramural activities to choose from, including swimming in the school’s indoor aquatics centre. St George’s Prep also provides holiday care through an exciting programme that will keep your children stimulated and well taken care of during the holidays.

Primary school offerings

The primary school accommodates learners from grade 1 to grade 7, with a cap of 22 learners a class. With the small class sizes, each learner benefits from individual attention and is encouraged to discover their personal interests and strengths. The school’s innovative curriculum includes robotics and coding while learners from grade 4 onwards work on laptops. The school is introducing eSports and a robotics club for top achievers.