St George's Preparatory welcomes 2023 with exciting new offerings
The preschool will introduce a comprehensive full day programme to accommodate working moms and dads, applications for 2023 are still open
Nestled in the heart of St George's Park, St George’s Preparatory, which consists of a preschool and a primary school, is known as Gqeberha’s hidden gem. In 2023, the Curro Select school will celebrate 87 years of existence and usher in some exciting new offerings for learners and parents.
Pre-school offerings
The preschool accommodates children from 3 years old (turning 4) to grade R and has an exciting new daily programme for working moms and dads. This includes a full-day package of breakfast, a well-balanced cooked lunch and aftercare until 5.30pm which will be included in the preschool fees.
St George’s Prep aims to create a home away from home for your little ones, while stimulating their curious minds through a well-structured curriculum that encourages each learner to discover and explore in their own way.
The early learning curriculum lays the foundation and puts necessary skills and thinking processes in place as they move on to primary school.
There is also a range of elective extramural activities to choose from, including swimming in the school’s indoor aquatics centre. St George’s Prep also provides holiday care through an exciting programme that will keep your children stimulated and well taken care of during the holidays.
Primary school offerings
The primary school accommodates learners from grade 1 to grade 7, with a cap of 22 learners a class. With the small class sizes, each learner benefits from individual attention and is encouraged to discover their personal interests and strengths. The school’s innovative curriculum includes robotics and coding while learners from grade 4 onwards work on laptops. The school is introducing eSports and a robotics club for top achievers.
The school day for junior preparatory phase (grades 1 to 3) runs from 7.45am to 1.30pm, Monday to Friday. Parents are encouraged to pack a morning snack for their first break and a cooked lunch is served in the dining hall at lunchtime at no additional cost.
Sports are compulsory twice a week for grades 1 and 2, and winter and summer sports are compulsory for grade 3 learners. Additional elective sports and cultural extramural activities are also on offer after school.
The school day for the senior preparatory phase (grades 4 to 7) runs from 7.45am to 2pm, Monday to Friday. A morning snack is supplied by parents for first break, and a freshly prepared hot lunch is served at no additional cost. Compulsory winter and summer sports and elective extramural activities take place after school.
School facilities and cultural activities
The school has an arts and media centre, which has an exciting robotics and a gaming Steam room, which is in progress, a library and a drama and art room. Music learners can enjoy the fully equipped music department. Music, art and drama form part of the weekly curriculum and are also offered as extramural activities after school. St George's Prep has seen some exceptional productions, directed and presented by talented staff and learners.
The facilities include a sports field, tennis and netball court, an indoor aquatics centre and an AstroTurf field. The sports department encourages each learner to try something new.
The St George’s Prep family continues to enjoy years of tradition and heritage while keeping abreast of the latest educational developments. Learners are encouraged to practise school values in their daily life.
Applications for 2023 are open and prospective parents are encouraged to grab this opportunity to enrol their child in a school that’s a home at heart.
While there will be an open day in early February, should you wish to start planning your child’s future today, contact the school on 041-585-4825 or at info.stgeorges@curro.co.za. You are also welcome to apply online at www.curro.co.za.
This article was paid for by St George’s Preparatory School.