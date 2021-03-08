Muir College gears up for bicentennial celebrations

Since 1822, Muir College has produced men of courage and distinction and continues pursuing excellence through nurturing the holistic advancement of learners.

The semi-private boys’ high school offers top-class facilities that include a sports complex, featuring a swimming pool, squash court, gymnasium, and an indoor cricket net, where the young sportsmen are guided by accredited provincial coaches in various sporting codes. The school’s collaboration with Cricket SA has resulted in Muir being identified as a Focus school, with Level 3 coach Lutho Pohlongo as director of cricket.

Under the guidance of Andrew Binning, The Old Muirite Union has established a worldwide network to support ventures in infrastructural development, academic funding and sporting enhancement. An ambitious solar project, driven by The Muir College Foundation, will kick off soon to benefit the school.

Muir College prides itself as a school underpinned by values of respect, accountability, integrity and courage. The school’s top-class weekly boarding facility is designed to enrich and develop independent men to thrive in the modern world.

As the school approaches the 200-year mark, the campus will be transformed into a hub of activity including sporting and cultural festivals and a celebration of the school’s rich history through a commemorative book. The opening of a modern resource centre and a school museum will be two of the most noteworthy projects undertaken.

Muir College headmaster Robin Stephenson is excited about the future of one of the oldest schools in the country. “The bicentennial celebrations give us an opportunity to raise the profile of the school and bring our community together in a special way. The winners in the process will be our young Muirites.

"We look forward to sharing the latest chapter of our journey as an integral part of the Uitenhage community and invite our past partners in business and other fields to join us as we reach forward into the future.”

For more information, visit the Muir College website.

This article was paid for by Muir College.