Kingswood College: Holding steady in times of uncertainty

In a time where nothing seems certain and when the Covid-19 pandemic will still be very much part of our daily lived reality for some time to come, choosing the right school for your child has never been more important.

While 2020 turned lives entirely upside down, Kingswood College endeavoured not to let the pandemic hinder its core business: education.

As a school it has continued to move, to adjust and adapt to outside forces beyond its control to continue to provide learners with a first-class all-rounded education.

Now more than ever, the college believes online teaching can never, and should never replace face-to-face interactions. School is so much more than just being taught the prescribed curriculum. At Kingswood, it’s about the lifelong friendships; the fun in the boarding houses; the cheering alongside the sports fields and more.

Kingswood College is the first school in Africa, and one of a small band of schools in the world, to formalise character education into its curriculum.