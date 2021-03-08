Kingswood College: Holding steady in times of uncertainty
Kingswood College is the first school in Africa to formalise character education into its curriculum
In a time where nothing seems certain and when the Covid-19 pandemic will still be very much part of our daily lived reality for some time to come, choosing the right school for your child has never been more important.
While 2020 turned lives entirely upside down, Kingswood College endeavoured not to let the pandemic hinder its core business: education.
As a school it has continued to move, to adjust and adapt to outside forces beyond its control to continue to provide learners with a first-class all-rounded education.
Now more than ever, the college believes online teaching can never, and should never replace face-to-face interactions. School is so much more than just being taught the prescribed curriculum. At Kingswood, it’s about the lifelong friendships; the fun in the boarding houses; the cheering alongside the sports fields and more.
Kingswood College is the first school in Africa, and one of a small band of schools in the world, to formalise character education into its curriculum.
The only way we can make a significant difference in our country, is to develop ethical leaders, who are individuals of character.Dr Colleen Vassiliou
Kingswood aims to use character education to produce principled, independent, confident, socially well-adjusted and passionate matriculants with tenacious self-reliance who will grow and flourish.
Dr Colleen Vassiliou, the Kingswood College head, believes that: “The only way we can make a significant difference in our country, is to develop ethical leaders, who are individuals of character.”
The safe, comfortable and attractive boarding facilities at Kingswood College provide the ideal environment where character can grow and blossom.
It is there where fellow pupils become family.
Welcoming boarders from all over SA and the world, the comfortable and pleasant boarding houses provide a space where everyone is valued; where uniqueness and differences are respected, and where even the youngest boarder can feel comfortable and at home. A visit to any of the houses clearly demonstrates Kingswood’s policy to provide “a home where all belong”.
Over the past 127 years, Kingswood has constantly mutated to meet new social, academic and educational demands. However, its legendary spirit of courage, determination, generosity and happiness is still part and parcel of the Kingswood ethos.
The concerted effort of all concerned to preserve and enhance the warm, caring coeducational family atmosphere at the school will guarantee a safe educational haven for years to come. It will continue to provide pupils with an environment that supports the development of healthy, balanced attitudes and relationships.
