“The EFF, through its 10 years of active political engagement, positions itself as the forerunner of real economic change, advocating for policies that ensure inclusive growth and genuine empowerment of the black majority. Our manifesto for the 2024 elections, informed by public consultations, our founding principles, and parliamentary experience is a pragmatic action plan for governance.”
- Julius Malema, EFF President and CIC
ELECTIONS 2024 | All you need to know
30 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY
As the country gears up to commemorate 30 years of democracy, our team hit the road to assess the good, the bad and the ugly of service delivery in parts of the Eastern Cape over the last three decades
Graaff-Reinet Town Hall in disgraceful state
Bird droppings plastered across the walls and floors, a foul odour in the air, and roofs leaking and covered in mould ...
Nxuba’s legacy lies in ruins
Persistent vandalism in Nxuba is increasingly fraying the nerves of residents, with the public swimming pool, cemetery, ...
Aberdeen drowning in water issues
After three decades of democracy, some parts of a small Karoo town still grapple with dry taps, filling buckets from ...
NEW & FEATURES
“We sincerely hope that by the mere casting of a vote the results will give hope to all South Africans and make all South Africans realise this is our country. We are one nation.”
- Nelson Mandela, 27 April 1994
MK Party interim youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile removed from his position
MK Party interim youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has been removed from his position as national coordinator of the ...
We are beginning to make inroads, says Rise Mzansi leader
Despite a slow start in Nelson Mandela Bay, Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi is optimistic the party can make inroads ...
EFF visits Lorraine informal settlement
EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi who visited a Lorraine informal settlement on Monday, attributed their challenging living ...
Steenhuisen warns Western Cape DA voters against complacency
DA leader John Steenhuisen has warned party supporters against complacency by not going out in large numbers to vote ...
'A democratic outcome': Malema on Naledi Chirwa being last on EFF's ...
EFF leader Julius Malema says MP Naledi Chirwa's significant drop on the party's parliament list was the democratic ...
ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe visits gang-ridden Helenvale with message of hope
The ACDP promises to abolish the parole system for people found guilty of rape, murder and armed robbery should the ...
David Mabuza denies claims of MK party involvement
Former deputy president David Mabuza has refuted claims he has any links with the MK party, saying that he is “shocked ...
WATCH LIVE | Electoral court hearings on political party candidate lists
The Electoral Court is on Friday expected to hold virtual hearings on matters that must be resolved before the ...
ANC must be held liable for crime increase, says DA’s Whitfield
The DA wants to sentence the ANC to life out of government after the elections for failing to fight crime, especially ...
Van Niekerk’s drug action committee missing in action — Trollip
As drugs continue to wreak havoc and fuel gang violence in Nelson Mandela Bay, ActionSA heavyweight Athol Trollip says ...
WATCH LIVE | IEC hosts signing of Electoral Code of Conduct by political ...
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is hosting the signing ceremony of the Electoral Code of Conduct and ballot ...
PODCAST | 'Saying elections are rigged is misinformation' — activist ...
We the People executive director and 30-year-old activist Lindiwe Mntambo says elections are not rigged and those ...
Pray for government, peaceful elections and IEC, Ramaphosa asks at church ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for prayers for the government, peaceful polls and the IEC ahead of next month's ...
IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament
The Electoral Commission of South Africa has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand ...
Lack of funding sinks National Alliance election hopes
The National Alliance will not appear on the ballot paper when South Africans head to the polls on May 29.
LISTEN | National election set for ‘big ballots’
It is two months until South Africans take to the polls in the country’s seventh democratic national and provincial ...
‘Our arguments were cogent and straightforward’ — ANC 'accepts' outcomes ...
The ANC says it accepts the ruling of the Electoral Court dismissing its case seeking deregistration of the MK Party.
WATCH LIVE | Electoral Court hands down judgment on whether MK Party can ...
The Electoral Court will on Tuesday hand down judgment in the ANC’s application challenging the uMkhonto weSizwe Party ...
Zille outlines how the DA chose its next candidates for parliament
The DA has unveiled its list of candidates for the next parliament, boasting that its "rigorous" selection process has ...
PODCAST | ‘We have to protect the future by voting’ — youth activists ...
Steven Nkonyeni and Tebello Letsoalo, activists from Activate Change Drivers, reflect on 30 years of democracy as ...
Ramaphosa urges patience amid Mapisa-Nqakula allegations
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the public to allow party processes to unfold amid calls for national assembly ...
All systems go: ActionSA ready to launch its manifesto
ActionSA is ready for its manifesto launch and to offer itself to South Africans let down by a failed political ...
“The right of a person to vote freely in democratic elections, to express him or herself without hindrance, to gather and associate as one wishes, to move freely in one's land - these are precious freedoms that lift the human spirit and give expression to our God-given rights.”
- Nelson Mandela, 22 November 2000
OPINION
Our choices are diminishing, despite the plethora ...
It is a truly extraordinary thing that 2024 offers us so many more parties and candidates to elect from, and yet ...
Watch out for fake news onslaught as election nears
And so it starts: politically inspired and motivated fake news.
Why it is so vital that we all vote
It is widely expected that 2024 will prove to be a crucial year politically, thanks largely to growing dissatisfaction ...
Importance of youth vote cannot be overstated
By all accounts, this past weekend's Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) voter registration was a success.
Multiparty charter talks a positive step for SA
With next year’s general elections fast approaching, pre-election coalition talks are on the go.
PODCASTS
LISTEN | Crunching the registration weekend numbers
The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in the Eastern Cape is pleased with the turnout at the weekend’s voter ...
LISTEN | IEC not expecting disruptions during voter registration weekend
The Electoral Commission of South Africa's chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the commission is not expecting ...
PARTY MANIFESTOS
ACDP
“Now is the time to elect God-fearing, competent servant leaders of integrity who understand the need for good stewardship of state resources, and are committed to restoring trust through Godly governance.”
- Rev Kenneth Meshoe, ACDP President
ActionSA
“ActionSA believes our manifesto offers the most credible alternative to the failed politics of the establishment. It will inspire millions of South Africans to take action by going to the polls on the 29th of May and voting for an alternative that prioritises the needs of our people. Because only action will fix South Africa.”
- Herman Mashaba, ActionSA President
ANC
“By renewing the mandate of the ANC, we build on the foundations of the 30 years of freedom. We continue the journey towards a better life with equal opportunities for all South Africans, now and into the future. Together, we will accomplish so much more.”
- Cyril Ramaphosa, ANC President
BOSA
“The time for political change in South Africa is now. As BOSA, we will rebuild our country through an integrated, citizen-centred approach that requires us to protect what we have built and to invest in a future we can all be proud of.”
DA
“The 2024 election provides a historic opportunity to rescue South Africa. For the first time in 30 years, South Africans have a realistic chance of electing a new government this year. For the first time in 30 years, the DA has a credible path into national government if enough of our voters turn out on Election Day.”
- John Steenhuisen, Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance
FF+ Plus
“This Manifesto reveals a building plan for a better dispensation. It contains the FF Plus’s plan to bring about restoration in the short term as well as its policy positions for building a better dispensation.”
GOOD
“GOOD’s vision is for a fairer and just South Africa, where nobody is excluded from the good that it has to offer. Nobody is homeless. Nobody lives in poverty or hunger. Nobody feels the lingering effects of apartheid as they wake up each morning for their daily struggle. Everyone shares in the spoils of the wonders and opportunities that this rich and beautiful land has to offer.”
PA
“We in the PA have worked with a single-minded vision since the founding of the Patriotic Alliance in 2012 to build this party into what it has become and continues to become: a place for true patriots to be the change they want to see in South Africa, under the hand of a merciful God.”
- Gayton McKenzia, Patriotic Alliance President
PAC
“This 2024 Manifesto is an outcome of collective work by the various leaders at national, provincial, regional and branch levels. In the 2024 elections we are making a statement: Our Land and Our Legacy - our territorial heritage as a people — comes first. The African people are rising to reclaim the national space and achieve total liberation.”
- Mzwanele Nyhontso, PAC President
Rise Mzansi
“In this People’s Manifesto we demonstrate why our approach to politics, policymaking and leadership is what South Africa needs in this time of crisis. Let us go and get the government we deserve.”
- Songezo Zibi, National Leader: RISE Mzansi
UDM
“The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is a social democratic party with a strong moral sense, in both the social and economic areas. We advocate for a dispensation where our people can become wealth creators in their own right, so that there is less dependence on government. But that government must do more to create a conducive environment for our people to thrive.”
- Bantu Holomisa, President of the United Democratic Movement
CANDIDATES LISTS
National Candidates List
National Regional Candidates List
