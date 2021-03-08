The Capstone School is a Reggio-inspired, progressive pre- and primary school

Situated on two grand, charming properties adjacent to one another in the upper avenues of Walmer, the campus boasts beautiful trees that create a unique, peaceful teaching-learning environment. An emphasis on collaboration means that children often work in groups rather than only as individuals. Teachers constantly challenge learners to think more deeply by providing opportunities for critical thinking, observation and communication.

The school values learning through real-life experiences and nature, rather than prescriptive textbook learning. Learners are often spotted sitting under a tree studying maths or languages, reading to each other, or sketching their beautiful setting. Creativity is stimulated through music and the arts. The Capstone School believes that each child has a voice that is listened to and valued.

This article was paid for by The Capstone School.