Give your child a quality education at progressive Curro Westbrook

Since opening its doors in 2014, Curro Westbrook has grown from strength to strength under the leadership of executive head Frans van der Walt, becoming the “one of a kind” high school in the metro.
Located in the new Westbrook Estate, the independent school accommodates learners from three months old to grade 12, and is developing at a wonderful pace, with 738 learners on campus.
Popular for its progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook offers a stimulating programme, including robotics, with dedicated teachers who follow a well-planned and balanced curriculum.
The programmes are designed around developmental milestones learners need to reach at different stages of their young lives.
In the foundation phase, the fundamental building blocks of your child’s future is built. The school offers robotics, science and Abuti (conversational Xhosa). Learners can also enjoy IT, physical education, art and music.
The extensive subject offering ensures each learner is able to pursue a path that supports their interests. If a subject can't be offered face-to-face, the curriculum is extended with online subjects facilitated on-site.
Some of the academic value-adds include a fully equipped and modern science lab, an IT lab, a STEAMD classroom (equipped with drones, 3D printers, laser cutters and virtual reality), and an art classroom.
Each subject offers a distinct specialisation and the teachers' well-rounded approach prepares learners for the IEB exams at the end of grade 12.
The curriculum is supplemented by traditional sporting and cultural extra-murals, and a focus on the developing strong leadership among learners. The school's goal is to have learners become assets to their communities and step into their tertiary studies with confidence and a love for learning.
The preschool offers an integrated play-based programme to learners from three months old to five years old. The school offers sensory play, holistic development of the child, a secure and friendly environment and dedicated teachers. Included in the fees are breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, and aftercare until 5.30pm.
The school also offers Monkeynastix as part of the kinaesthetic integration into the curriculum.
The castle is the heart of the campus where every child’s developmental adventure begins.
From the moment you enter Curro Westbrook, you will feel part of a warm family, greeted by welcoming receptionists. The marketer and school's bursar are always willing to assist with any enrolment or financial queries.
The open day presentation times are:
9am — Curro preschool
10.30am — Primary school
9am — High school
Visit the school's website to see how it applies its internally developed programme to support your child's early learning and development goals.
