Give your child a quality education at progressive Curro Westbrook

Since opening its doors in 2014, Curro Westbrook has grown from strength to strength under the leadership of executive head Frans van der Walt, becoming the “one of a kind” high school in the metro.

Located in the new Westbrook Estate, the independent school accommodates learners from three months old to grade 12, and is developing at a wonderful pace, with 738 learners on campus.

Popular for its progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook offers a stimulating programme, including robotics, with dedicated teachers who follow a well-planned and balanced curriculum.

The programmes are designed around developmental milestones learners need to reach at different stages of their young lives.

In the foundation phase, the fundamental building blocks of your child’s future is built. The school offers robotics, science and Abuti (conversational Xhosa). Learners can also enjoy IT, physical education, art and music.

The extensive subject offering ensures each learner is able to pursue a path that supports their interests. If a subject can't be offered face-to-face, the curriculum is extended with online subjects facilitated on-site.

Some of the academic value-adds include a fully equipped and modern science lab, an IT lab, a STEAMD classroom (equipped with drones, 3D printers, laser cutters and virtual reality), and an art classroom.

Each subject offers a distinct specialisation and the teachers' well-rounded approach prepares learners for the IEB exams at the end of grade 12.

The curriculum is supplemented by traditional sporting and cultural extra-murals, and a focus on the developing strong leadership among learners. The school's goal is to have learners become assets to their communities and step into their tertiary studies with confidence and a love for learning.