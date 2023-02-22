Muir College combines tradition and innovation to deliver excellence

Since 1822, when Muir College first opened its doors, this prominent boy's high school has been developing well-rounded men of courage and distinction.

It combines 201 years of tradition with innovation to deliver excellence in education, while nurturing the holistic advancement of learners.

Under the tutelage of highly skilled and committed educators, Muirites — as the school's pupils are known — consistently produce exceptional academic results, sufficiently preparing them for the competitive world beyond the classroom.

Muir College's campus in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) boasts top-class facilities including a weekly boarding establishment, the Ingonyama Sports Centre, indoor cricket nets and a 25m swimming pool. Exciting plans are under way to upgrade the sports centre in collaboration with the Muir Foundation.

As a CSA excellence skills centre, the school has sports coaches of the highest calibre — guaranteed to ensure Muirites reach their full potential. In fact, at the beginning of the year, they're guided by accredited provincial-level coaches on the rugby field and cricket pitch.

Above all, Muir College prides itself on being school underpinned by the values of respect, accountability and integrity.

Graduates not only go on to excel in their respective fields, but become part of a thriving old boys’ network that initiates and supports several ventures in infrastructural development, academic funding and sporting enhancement.

Beyond the business ties and resources, Old Muirites belong to a brotherhood for life.

For more information, visit the Muir College website.

This article was sponsored by Muir College Boys' High School.