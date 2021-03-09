Play, laugh and learn at St George’s Pre-preparatory

A cardboard box becomes a space ship. A feather duster becomes a ballerina. A playful afternoon becomes a learning experience. Imagination becomes a career dream.

As a newly acquired Curro Select school, St George’s Pre-preparatory believes that learning through play is the best way to learn.

Early childhood development centres are returning to play as a core approach to learning. At such a young age, children’s brains form neural connections at alarming speeds – free, imaginative play helps them to make sense of the world around them. They learn new skills by connecting their playful experiences with something they already know, which creates the building blocks on which they build through more play.

Play is an integral part of the daily programme and all lessons aim to develop children’s curious minds. The campus is designed to promote physical play and curiosity, which stimulates their imagination and builds their physical attributes.

While free-play engages imagination and discovery, structured or guided play helps children to discover new interests and learn endurance by persisting through challenges. Even then, playful activity aims to boost creativity and fun rather than reaching a predetermined outcome, which limits creativity.

St George’s Pre-preparatory school accommodates grade R children to give them more time to be emotionally ready for preparatory school, and create more opportunities for them to grow comfortable among their future peers and environment.

Grade 3 learners visit the pre-preparatory school to read to grade R children, which helps them interact more easily with older learners. The grades also attend one another’s celebration functions and activity days, such as market days and swimming galas.

This article was paid for by St George’s Pre-preparatory.