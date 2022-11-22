Erica Girls’ Primary School expands offering to include grade 00

Honour, loyalty, and truth are at the values that lay the foundation of Erica Girls' Primary School.

By teaching and living these values, the school is shaping young women who will contribute to their community and touch the lives of those around them.

Nothing is more humbling than meeting an old Erica Girls' Primary learner later in life, to see how they have matured into a well-rounded adult. It is a constant reminder of why the school exists.

Parents will be pleased to know that from January 2023, the school's governing body will be adding grade 00 to the existing pre-primary. This grade caters for children who are four, turning five, years old.

By including grade 00, parents can have the convenience of a one-stop solution to primary school education once their daughters complete play school or are ready to enter the formal schooling system.

The grade 00 classes will feed the school's grade R classes and allow for a seamless flow into primary school.

The new grade will have three classes with a maximum of 20 learners a class. Each class will be led by a fully qualified foundation phase teacher who will work through an age-specific curriculum, focusing on learning through play.

The smallest “Erica buds” will also have access to specialists who provide support on the school premises. This includes the services of an occupational and speech therapist, and the school counsellor — should it be required.

Erica Girls' Primary also offers an on-site aftercare, which registered learners may attend. Three qualified staff members provide a safe and secure environment, so families who use this service know their daughters are well taken care of.

The following extra-curricular activities are also offered privately on the school campus: Jungle Gym Kids, Dance Kids, ballet and private swimming.

