These shoes are made for learning
Instead of receiving gifts for her 60th birthday, businesswoman collects footwear for needy pupils
It is often underestimated what a new pair of school shoes can do for a pupil’s confidence and, consequently, his or her future.
This is the view of an Eastern Cape businesswoman who has started a school shoe donation drive to celebrate her 60th birthday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.