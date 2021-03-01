These shoes are made for learning

Instead of receiving gifts for her 60th birthday, businesswoman collects footwear for needy pupils

It is often underestimated what a new pair of school shoes can do for a pupil’s confidence and, consequently, his or her future.



This is the view of an Eastern Cape businesswoman who has started a school shoe donation drive to celebrate her 60th birthday...

