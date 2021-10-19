Adventure awaits at St Dominic’s Priory School

St Dominic’s Priory School, a Catholic, co-educational, independent school, starts your child’s educational journey from grade pre-R (age four turning five) and develops them spiritually, emotionally and academically for their 14 years up to matric.

Following the IEB curriculum, St Dominic’s Priory School boasts a frequent 100% Matric pass rate and encourages hard work and perseverance through a range of dynamic learning platforms. Whilst learning the basics in English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Religious Education/Life Orientation and Creative Arts, St Dominic’s Priory School also offers new subjects such as Technology, EGD (Engineering, Graphics and Design) and Design, fostering in children a love of learning, preparing pupils for the fast-paced, ever-changing world that awaits them after school.

Situated in the heart of Miramar, Port Elizabeth, St Dominic’s Priory School is steeped in history and tradition. As a Catholic school, the nurturing and development of the child as a whole is pivotal, instilling in them sound moral judgment, confidence and helping them to grow in imitation of Jesus Christ, while equipping them with the knowledge and skills to excel. The world also needs critical thinkers, who are able to reflect and pray.

St Dominic’s Priory School offers sports including cricket, hockey, tennis and soccer. Skilled coaches work with the children from Reception Phase (age four turning five), developing their gross motor skills and training them to compete as individuals or part of a team.

Culturally, the school is the proud home to multiple bands and marimba groups. Other instruments offered include guitar, violin, piano, brass and woodwind. The visual artists and performers are also creatively nurtured and challenged and take part in local arts festivals and competitions.

