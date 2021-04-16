Alexander Road High School prepares learners for a modern SA

Sport at Alex plays an important part in the school’s development plan. No-one is forced to participate in sport, but mass participation is encouraged because Alex endorses the value of healthy team activities.

The school aims to expose learners to as many cultural activities and activities as possible, to broaden their worldview and help them to appreciate others.

The music department is wonderfully vibrant. Everyone with a passion for music is encouraged to take up a musical instrument and master it. Instrument training can be done as part of matric subject music or as a pursuit on its own.

The award-winning drama department creates productions with building capacity in people in mind.

The school’s motto is “the ALtogether EXperience”, meaning that the school community forms the Alex family, looks out for one another, and works together for the good of the learners.

For more information, call +27 (0) 41-365-1270, e-mail info@arhs.co.za or visit www.arhs.co.za.

This article was paid for by Alexander Road High School.