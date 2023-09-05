Shape your child's future with Curro Westbrook's quality education

Popular for it progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook is a thriving school which offers a stimulating and exciting curriculum backed by a dedicated and experienced team of teachers.

The school's programmes are designed around developmental milestones that learners need to reach at different stages of their lives.

Curro Westbrook is an independent school in the new Westbrook Estate, accommodating babies from three months old and learners up until grade 12.

From the foundation phase, the school focuses on the fundamental building blocks in shaping your child's future. In addition to robotics, Curro Wesbrook offers science and Abuti (conversational Xhosa) which is all taught by foundation phase teachers. The school also has IT, physical education, art and music.

The high school has state-of-the-art facilities and continues to become the “one of a kind” high school in the metro. Some of the academic value-adds include a fully equipped modern-feel science lab, an IT lab kitted with modern technology, a science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (Steam) classroom equipped with drones, 3D printers, laser cutters and virtual reality, and a dedicated art classroom.