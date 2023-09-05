Shape your child's future with Curro Westbrook's quality education
Come to the school's Experience Day on September 9, where you'll meet the staff and view the school's state-of-the-art facilities
Popular for it progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook is a thriving school which offers a stimulating and exciting curriculum backed by a dedicated and experienced team of teachers.
The school's programmes are designed around developmental milestones that learners need to reach at different stages of their lives.
Curro Westbrook is an independent school in the new Westbrook Estate, accommodating babies from three months old and learners up until grade 12.
From the foundation phase, the school focuses on the fundamental building blocks in shaping your child's future. In addition to robotics, Curro Wesbrook offers science and Abuti (conversational Xhosa) which is all taught by foundation phase teachers. The school also has IT, physical education, art and music.
The high school has state-of-the-art facilities and continues to become the “one of a kind” high school in the metro. Some of the academic value-adds include a fully equipped modern-feel science lab, an IT lab kitted with modern technology, a science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (Steam) classroom equipped with drones, 3D printers, laser cutters and virtual reality, and a dedicated art classroom.
Each subject offers its own specialisation and the school's dedicated teachers and well-rounded approach prepare learners for the IEB exams at the end of grade 12.
The enriched academic curriculum is supplemented by traditional sporting and cultural extra-murals and a focus on the development of strong leadership potential in all learners.
The Curro Westbrook preschool offers an integrated play-based programme to learners from three months to five years old. The school offers sensory play, holistic development, and a safe and friendly environment with dedicated teachers.
Included in the fees are breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, and aftercare until 5.30pm. The school also offer monkeynastix as part of their kinaesthetic integration into the curriculum. The preschool is the heart of the campus, where every child’s developmental adventure begins.
Pop in to Curro Westbrook today to learn more about how the school can help build a future for your child with quality education.
Don't miss out on Experience Day
The school will host its Experience Day on Saturday, September 9 2023 from 9am to 12pm. Bookings are essential and can be directed to Melissa Viljoen at melissa.v01@curro.co.za or by completing an online form.
You are welcome to meet the teachers and view the school's wonderful facilities.
Pre-schoolers will enjoy making slime, decorating doughnuts and making sensory bags. Primary schooler learners will splash some paint and get crafty, while high scholars will be enthralled by science experiments. And, if you feel like it, access your inner child and join in as we craft, play and experiment.
Spread the word as all potential parents are invited to see what Curro Westbrook has to offer and experience the innovative curriculum first-hand.
This article was sponsored by Curro Westbrook.