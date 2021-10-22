Brylin/Elliot Academy aims to achieve excellence from educare to matric
The school encourages its learners to have the courage to live their dreams
Brylin/Elliot Academy was founded and registered with the dept of education in 1999 and is accredited by Umalusi. If you’re looking to give your child the ultimate learning experience, consider Brylin/Elliot Academy situated in Eucalyptus Street, Fairview, Gqeberha. The school offers educare (from six months), primary and high school.
Brylin/Elliot Academy instils a lifelong passion for learning and believes in developing good communication skills.
Some fast facts:
- Qualified, dedicated, passionate teachers provide quality education in a loving, caring environment.
- Classes are small, which means learners receive individual attention.
- Aftercare staff assist with tasks/revision and provide lunch and a snack. Brylin follows the Caps curriculum (grades R to 12)
- Brylin Primary collaborates with IEB
- Brylin High offers a wide range of FET Subjects, including Dramatic Arts and earned a 100% Matric pass rate in 2020
- Elliot Academy follows the Montessori programme (grades R to 7)
Learners are encouraged to participate in sport and extra-murals which include cricket, netball, soccer, mini-rugby, rugby (high school) volleyball, ball skills, yoga (Montessori) and swimming. Co-curricular activities offered are chess, dominoes club, science experi-club, computer club, music, choir, dance sport, general knowledge quizzes, orators, and leadership camps.
The school fosters a culture of collaboration, trust, and shared responsibility among its learners. Personal characteristics such as respect for others, tolerance, caring for the environment and good citizenship are encouraged to produce self-disciplined and balanced adults to suit our diverse world.
Brylin/Elliot Academy is the ideal school for your child to blossom and grow in 2022.
This article was paid for by Brylin/Elliot Academy.
