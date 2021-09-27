St Andrew's College is a modern, innovative school for boys

Situated in the beautiful and historic town of Makhanda (former Grahamstown), St Andrew's College is an Anglican boys' boarding school that enjoys a close relationship with sister school, the Diocesan School for Girls. This special relationship makes Makhanda the ideal family boarding school environment.

The school provides an outstanding educational experience with richness to its curriculum that allows boys to grow academically through the IEB and Cambridge A-level curriculum offerings in an inclusive, supportive environment. With a legacy of more than 165 years, the school has a strong sense of tradition anchoring us to the vision and values of its founders. While respecting that heritage, the school is a distinctly modern, progressive and innovative space for boys.

As a leading school in the field of positive education, the staff works hard to create a space where every boy will find and celebrate his own giftedness and flourish. The school offers a sporting curriculum of the highest standards. Many past learners have played or coached for the Springbok team, participated in the Olympics and various sporting codes at varying levels.

The school encourages an appreciation of the arts and music with access to a range of cultural and artistic opportunities through school clubs and societies. Drama plays an important role, with at least one big annual theatrical production undertaken with DSG. Many school functions begin with the melodies of the bagpipes as the St Andrew's College Pipe Band marches past. It offers a rich cultural and musical experience informed by the principles of giving of one's best, incremental growth, and enjoyment in the moment.

St Andrew's College is a full-time boarding school with pupils from 22 different countries represented in the student body. A seven-day week programme includes academic, cultural, sporting and spiritual activities. Learners are housed in comfortable boarding houses, each with their own character. Housemasters and matrons reside in the boarding houses.

St Andrew's College has excellent information technology facilities housed in the library, computer labs and boarding houses. The school boasts one of the most admired Design and Technology Centre in SA where learners can engage in different activities such as drawing, product design, architecture, interior design, technological design, electronics and robotics.

The progress of every pupil is monitored through the well-established and efficient tutor system.

The school's spiritual life is very important, and regular services are held in the College Chapel, conducted by the school chaplain.

To quote from Marguerite Poland's biography of St Andrew's College, The Boy in You: "For the Andrean Community itself, College is not just a few acres of buildings or playing fields on West Hill, part of the landscape of a small and isolated Eastern Cape town. It is far more than that: it is a region of belonging, a landscape of the heart."

This article was paid for by St Andrew’s College.