Start your child’s path to success at the co-ed St Dominic’s Priory

The grade pre to Rs started their first year at big school, walking nervously to their classrooms to begin their big adventure. Happy four-year-olds were soon separated from the friends they had just made and stayed home while the country locked down. But that didn’t stop them from learning or interacting.

The grade pre to 4 learners had weekly Google Meets with their teachers, watched videos created for them, and completed work loaded onto Google Classroom each day.

When lockdown was lifted they bravely and independently walked through the screening station and up the path to their smiling teachers, as though they had never been away. They were finally able to see their friends and play again in the playgrounds. Their resilience was a lesson on how to manage challenging situations.

During lockdown, grade 5 to 12 pupils moved into their virtual classrooms, meeting with teachers via Google Meet for each lesson and submitting their work to Google Classroom each day. The pupils, staff and parents adapted when the world seemed to be falling apart around them, changing daily. It's thanks to this hard work and tenacity that the Priory children have achieved great results, and the grade 12s leave their school journey on such a positive note. With their Priory experience behind them, their world is in front of them; let the next adventure begin.