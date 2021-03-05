Start your child’s path to success at the co-ed St Dominic’s Priory
The Catholic school prepares learners for academic development, spiritual growth, and sporting and cultural needs
As an independent, Catholic, coeducational day school in the Dominican tradition, assessed under the IEB, St Dominic’s Priory School prides itself on nurturing and developing the child holistically. The school equips learners with the knowledge and skills to take on the world as they experience it, prepares them to engage critically with the present and reflect on the past and for what awaits them after grade 12.
Despite the obstacles 2020 presented, the staff and pupils rose graciously and with determination to meet every challenge and complete the year.
The Matric Class of 2020, sharing in the school’s long tradition of excellence in matric results, achieved a 100% pass rate.
The grade pre to Rs started their first year at big school, walking nervously to their classrooms to begin their big adventure. Happy four-year-olds were soon separated from the friends they had just made and stayed home while the country locked down. But that didn’t stop them from learning or interacting.
The grade pre to 4 learners had weekly Google Meets with their teachers, watched videos created for them, and completed work loaded onto Google Classroom each day.
When lockdown was lifted they bravely and independently walked through the screening station and up the path to their smiling teachers, as though they had never been away. They were finally able to see their friends and play again in the playgrounds. Their resilience was a lesson on how to manage challenging situations.
During lockdown, grade 5 to 12 pupils moved into their virtual classrooms, meeting with teachers via Google Meet for each lesson and submitting their work to Google Classroom each day. The pupils, staff and parents adapted when the world seemed to be falling apart around them, changing daily. It's thanks to this hard work and tenacity that the Priory children have achieved great results, and the grade 12s leave their school journey on such a positive note. With their Priory experience behind them, their world is in front of them; let the next adventure begin.
Conquer yourself and the world is at your feetSt Augustine
St Dominic’s Priory School nurtures the whole child, from their academic development to their spiritual growth, as well as their sporting and cultural needs.
Grounded in the Catholic tradition, St Dominic’s is a place where every child, regardless of their background, can grow safely to be the best version of themselves. They are encouraged to achieve their best and to build friendships that last a lifetime and come to know God.
To attend Priory is to enter into a trusted tradition of excellent education, a school of discipleship, learn what it means to be analytical, compassionate, fair and noble, learn to love and to be loved, and start on a path to meaning and success.
