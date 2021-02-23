Well done to pupils who made it through tough year
It was probably the toughest year in recent memory with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic turning everything upside down. Pupils lost parents, grandparents, friends, teachers and loved ones to the coronavirus. Some also contracted the virus but recovered. All these needed pupils to be mentally strong for them to pass their 2020 matric examinations.
Losing a loved one is never an easy thing, from which some people take longer to recover. Add to that the fact that pupils were forced to learn from home as increasing Covid-19 cases forced the closure of schools on more than one occasion...
