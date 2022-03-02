The Capstone School's progressive education underpinned by focus on nature and outdoors

The Capstone School is a Reggio Emilia-inspired progressive school, situated in two grand, charming homes, in a beautiful, tranquil setting in the upper avenues of Walmer.

The school, which caters for learners aged three to Grade 7, follows the Reggio approach to learning which values exploration, play, the arts and — most significantly — nature and the outdoors.

“Nature improves children’s psychological and physical wellbeing — and that impacts learning,” say experts Ming Kuo, Michael Barnes and Catherine Jordan in their article, Do Experiences With Nature Promote Learning? Converging Evidence of a Cause-and-Effect Relationship. “But it also seems to affect how they attend to and engage in the classroom, how much they can concentrate, and how well they get along with teachers and peers.”

Research among primary school learners has also shown that, in comparison with peers who attended more mainstream schools, “those who’d attended school outside had significantly stronger reading and writing skills...and reported feeling more excited about school because of the experience”.