Build a future for your child with Curro's quality education

Curro Westbrook is an independent school in the new Westbrook Estate, Gqeberha, accommodating babies from the age of three months to learners up to to Grade 12 in 2023. The campus, which opened in 2014, is developing rapidly under the leadership of executive head Frans van der Walt, with a current learner count of more than 700.

The first phase of the high school facility has been completed to accommodate the continued growth in learner numbers. At present the school supports Grade 8-11, each with a maximum capacity of 25 learners per class, and the offering will be extended to Grade 12 in 2023.

The high school's development will continue towards its goal of becoming the metro's “one-of-a-kind” high school. An extensive subject offering ensures each learner is able to pursue a path that supports their personal interests as much as possible. If a subject cannot be offered face-to-face, then the curriculum is further supplemented with an online subject offering that is nonetheless facilitated on-site.

Some of the academic value-adds include a fully equipped modern science lab, an IT lab kitted out with modern technology, a STEAM classroom (supporting science, technology, engineering, the arts and maths, which is equipped with drones, 3D printers, laser cutters and virtual reality tools), and a dedicated visual arts classroom.

Each subject offers its own unique specialisation and the dedicated teachers and their well-rounded approach prepare learners for the IEB examinations at the end of Grade 12.

The enriched academic curriculum is actively supplemented by traditional sporting and cultural extramurals, as well as a strong focus on the development of leadership potential in all learners. The goal of the school is to have its pupils become assets to their communities and step into their tertiary studies brimming with confidence and a love for learning.