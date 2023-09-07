St George's Preparatory will ignite your child's passion for learning
Choosing this innovative school means choosing a transformative educational journey that empowers students to become leaders, critical thinkers and lifelong learners
Is your child ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence, personal growth and endless opportunity? Look no further than St George’s Preparatory in PE Central, Gqeberha.
Part of the Curro group, the school caters for learners aged three turning four up until they reach grade 7. It prides itself on creating a dynamic learning environment that fosters critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. The results speak for themselves — it consistently ranks among the top schools in Gqeberha.
Whether your child's passion is science, art, technology or any other field, St George's Preparatory offers a wide range of subjects and programmes tailored to their interests. Its innovative curriculum seamlessly blends traditional wisdom with modern insight. Through project-based learning and cutting-edge technology integration, its dedicated team of educators will ignite your child's passion for lifelong learning.
More than just teachers, these educators are mentors, guides and role models who are committed to helping your child realise their potential. With years of experience and expertise, they provide personalised attention to fit each child’s learning journey.
St George’s Preparatory understands that education is more than just textbooks and exams. The school's holistic approach nurtures the intellectual, emotional and social development of each learner. It fosters critical thinking, creativity and collaboration, equipping learners with skills to thrive in an ever-evolving world.
The school also believes that education should extend beyond the confines of four walls. As such, it takes learning to new heights with hands-on experiences, from school excursions and camps that bridge theory with real-world applications, to outdoor projects that foster teamwork and problem-solving.
Learners also have the opportunity to engage in a wide range of extramural activities, including sport, art, music, drama and more. These experiences will enrich your child’s education and help them to develop valuable life skills.
Some of St George Preparatory's other offerings include:
- A convenient and nutritious lunch programme that will ensure your child receives a balanced meal during their school day;
- An aftercare programme designed to provide a safe and enriching environment for learners after regular school hours, offering supervised activities and homework assistance;
- Diverse sports programmes that allow learners to develop their athletic skills, learn the value of teamwork and make social connections; and
- A robotics club that provides learners who are interested in technology and innovation with hands-on experience in building and programming robots, fostering creativity and problem-solving skills.
Visit the school, explore its campus, and witness the St George's difference first-hand. For more information, email Info.stgeorges@curro.co.za, call 041-585-4825 or visit St George’s Preparatory section of the Curro website.
