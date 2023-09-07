St George's Preparatory will ignite your child's passion for learning

Is your child ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence, personal growth and endless opportunity? Look no further than St George’s Preparatory in PE Central, Gqeberha.

Part of the Curro group, the school caters for learners aged three turning four up until they reach grade 7. It prides itself on creating a dynamic learning environment that fosters critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. The results speak for themselves — it consistently ranks among the top schools in Gqeberha.

Whether your child's passion is science, art, technology or any other field, St George's Preparatory offers a wide range of subjects and programmes tailored to their interests. Its innovative curriculum seamlessly blends traditional wisdom with modern insight. Through project-based learning and cutting-edge technology integration, its dedicated team of educators will ignite your child's passion for lifelong learning.

More than just teachers, these educators are mentors, guides and role models who are committed to helping your child realise their potential. With years of experience and expertise, they provide personalised attention to fit each child’s learning journey.