Progressive education on offer from the Union Schools family

There is a family of three schools offering a progressive education for today’s world: Union Pre-School, Union Preparatory School and Union High School.

Set in the beautiful, rural surroundings of the “Jewel of the Karoo”, Graaff-Reinet, the Union Schools offer coeducational English-medium schooling for day learners as well as weekly and termly boarders.

Encompassed by a national park and set on the banks of the Sundays River, the school’s campus offers the perfect environment to learn, achieve and enjoy a special education that focuses on academic success and character development.

While providing a richly diverse and distinctive educational experience in which individual learners are well known, well cared for and enabled to flourish both personally and academically, the school aims to prepare each learner for the whole of life through a balanced, flexible and challenging curriculum which fosters a sense of self-worth, enthusiasm for learning and ambition for the future.

With superb facilities, all Union learners from Grade 1 through to matric have the opportunity to participate and excel in an extensive programme of sports and outdoor education, as well as creative arts, cultural activities and music.