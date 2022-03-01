Progressive education on offer from the Union Schools family
The three schools, in scenic Graaff-Reinet, offer a special experience for day learners and boarders from pre-school to matric
There is a family of three schools offering a progressive education for today’s world: Union Pre-School, Union Preparatory School and Union High School.
Set in the beautiful, rural surroundings of the “Jewel of the Karoo”, Graaff-Reinet, the Union Schools offer coeducational English-medium schooling for day learners as well as weekly and termly boarders.
Encompassed by a national park and set on the banks of the Sundays River, the school’s campus offers the perfect environment to learn, achieve and enjoy a special education that focuses on academic success and character development.
While providing a richly diverse and distinctive educational experience in which individual learners are well known, well cared for and enabled to flourish both personally and academically, the school aims to prepare each learner for the whole of life through a balanced, flexible and challenging curriculum which fosters a sense of self-worth, enthusiasm for learning and ambition for the future.
With superb facilities, all Union learners from Grade 1 through to matric have the opportunity to participate and excel in an extensive programme of sports and outdoor education, as well as creative arts, cultural activities and music.
Boarding at Union
The Union Schools have three boarding establishments, which offer coeducational boarding from Grade 1 through to Grade 12, with options for weekly, termly and casual boarding.
Grade 1 to 4 boarders are accommodated in Max Kroon House, Grade 5 to 7 boarders in Herby Arnott House and Grade 8 to 12 boarders in Arthur Kingwill House.
An experienced and dedicated team of boarding staff creates a warm and caring atmosphere across all three boarding houses, offering around-the- clock support to ensure the learners feel at home.
Each house has been structured in such a way that it offers its boarders a comfortable home-away-from-home where they can feel a sense of belonging, make friends and enjoy their school years fully immersed in Union's vibrant campus life. This enables learners to flourish at a time in their life when they are making great leaps in their academic, physical and emotional development.
If you are considering the boarding experience for your children, there is no better place for them to be than at the Union Schools.
Arrange a visit
At Union, every day is open day and prospective boarders and their families are welcome to visit the school for private tours to see for themselves the opportunities available within this vibrant community.
Please contact the school at 049 891 0262 or mail uhsmarketing@unionschools.co.za or visit its website at www.unionschools.co.za to find out more.
This article was paid for by Union Schools.