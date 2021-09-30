For tech-focused learning enrol at StedIn for 2022

Stedin Primary School and College is one of the newest schools in Walmer, Gqeberha. Located at the Historic Walmer Country Club, it’s currently being revamped to a tech-centred educational hub from January 2022.

In 2022, Stedin Primary opens with grade R to 7, and Stedin College with grade 8. An additional grade will be introduced each year until it has its first group of grade 12s in 2026.

With academic excellence at its core, the school is invested in robotics, coding and entrepreneurship to ensure learners receive an education in line with the demands of the Fourth (and future) Industrial Revolution. The learner to educator ratio is capped at 1:35. Various sporting and cultural activities are also on offer.

Stedin Primary and College was cofounded by Edinvest Schools and St Christopher’s Private School Group. Edinvest Schools own and manage Canaan College in Umlazi, eThekweni, and Etham College in Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal. The St Christopher’s private school group owns and manages the St Christopher’s schools in King William’s Town (Qonce) and in Kidd’s Beach.

The fees are affordable and are payable over 11 months and include basic stationery, textbooks and entrepreneurship and robotics programmes.

Monthly fees are as follows:

Grade R: R1,864

Grade 1 to 3: R2,000

Grade 4 to 6: R2,273

Grade 8: R2,883

For more information or to book a private school tour email marketing@stedin.co.za or call on +27(0)41-205-0929.

To download application forms visit www.stedin.co.za.

This article was paid for by StedIn.