Erica Girls' Primary has a holistic approach to education

In the heart of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) lies Erica Girls’ Primary School, which has been providing top-class education for 189 years.

Situated in Mount Croix, Erica Girls’ is known for its excellence in academics, sports, and arts and culture, and also for its mental health programmes.

The heart of Erica Girls’ lies in its values. The school aims to guide, build, nurture and encourage every learner to be a young woman of integrity, and endeavours to challenge and develop each learner academically.

The school believes in holistic education and provides a safe and healthy learning environment for every learner, regardless of their academic ability.

Erica Girls’ sees each learner as an individual and offers a supportive environment, sensitive to their needs.

At Erica Girls’, there is a dedicated pre-primary, which offers the CAPS curriculum, while encouraging learning through play. The focus is on building firm foundations for each girl to develop the necessary social, emotional, spiritual, physical and academic skills to excel.

The primary school's academic programme is CAPS-aligned and incorporates the core subjects as set out by the education department.

The school sees value in providing its grades 2-6 learners with a foundation in the isiXhosa language.

It also offers information technology classes in the form of the Knowledge Network Programme for grades 1—7.

This programme equips learners with the basic computer technology skill-set required for high school and beyond.