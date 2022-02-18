Erica Girls' Primary has a holistic approach to education
The 189-year-old school is driven to build and nurture integrity in every learner
In the heart of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) lies Erica Girls’ Primary School, which has been providing top-class education for 189 years.
Situated in Mount Croix, Erica Girls’ is known for its excellence in academics, sports, and arts and culture, and also for its mental health programmes.
The heart of Erica Girls’ lies in its values. The school aims to guide, build, nurture and encourage every learner to be a young woman of integrity, and endeavours to challenge and develop each learner academically.
The school believes in holistic education and provides a safe and healthy learning environment for every learner, regardless of their academic ability.
Erica Girls’ sees each learner as an individual and offers a supportive environment, sensitive to their needs.
At Erica Girls’, there is a dedicated pre-primary, which offers the CAPS curriculum, while encouraging learning through play. The focus is on building firm foundations for each girl to develop the necessary social, emotional, spiritual, physical and academic skills to excel.
The primary school's academic programme is CAPS-aligned and incorporates the core subjects as set out by the education department.
The school sees value in providing its grades 2-6 learners with a foundation in the isiXhosa language.
It also offers information technology classes in the form of the Knowledge Network Programme for grades 1—7.
This programme equips learners with the basic computer technology skill-set required for high school and beyond.
As a part of the all-round education, the school believes in the benefit of participation in sport and activities.
Each learner is required to participate in at least one summer and one winter sport. Participation is encouraged, regardless of skill level and fitness, as it allows learners to develop camaraderie with teammates and grow in their ability to work together towards a shared goal.
The music department has experienced teachers who instil solid foundations in the piano, strings, brass and woodwind instruments. Learners have the opportunity to participate in our intermediate, senior band and string ensemble offerings. In addition, choir is offered to foundation and intermediate phase learners.
Erica Girls’ creative art department provides learners with the opportunity to actively engage in the performing and visual arts. The teachers create a stimulating programme for learners to develop their natural talents in a safe and fun environment, laying a solid foundation for future performers and artists.
Erica Girls’ offers on-site psychosocial support in the form of a full-time remedial therapist and an occupational therapist, speech therapist and counsellor, who provide their services to parents and learners on the school campus.
By offering a variety of learning experiences, Erica Girls’ believes that it plays a large role in developing a child who is well-adjusted, confident and happy.
Our hope is that every young woman who leaves Erica Girls’ Primary School will uphold the school’s values of honour, loyalty and truth.
The school will be hosting an open day for prospective learners and parents on Tuesday, February 22.
