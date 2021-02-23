Matric results | Eastern Cape down but not out

Battered by one of the most challenging academic years in SA, the Eastern Cape was left bruised by the announcement of the 2020 matric results, which saw the pass rate drop by 8.3 percentage points.



With an overall pass rate of 68.1%, down from 76.4%, the Eastern Cape was the second worst performing province, beating the Northern Cape by 2.1 percentage points...

