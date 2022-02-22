Trust Brylin to educate your child for life

Lifestyle

Brylin/Elliot Academy offers quality, caring and varied education from Grade R to the end of high school, and includes educare from six months old

22 February 2022
Brylin/Elliot Academy provides quality education from Grade R right to the end of high school.
Image: Supplied

If you’re looking to give your child the ultimate learning experience, consider Brylin/Elliot Academy in Fairview, Gqeberha.

The school, on Eucalyptus Street, offers educare (from six months old), primary and high school.  

It offers:

  • A one-stop, safe and secure campus.
  • Small classes with individual attention.
  • Academic excellence, while encouraging critical thinking and developing creativity.

Brylin/Elliot Academy nurtures a lifelong passion for learning and believes in developing good communication skills. It instils in it learners a vision to be better, special and excellent.

Fast facts about the school:

  • Qualified, dedicated, passionate teachers provide quality education in a loving, caring environment. 
  • Classes are small, which means learners receive individual attention. 
  • Aftercare staff assist with tasks and revision and provide lunch and a snack. Brylin follows the CAPS curriculum (grades R to 12).
  • Brylin Primary collaborates with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).
  • Brylin High offers a wide range of FET subjects, including dramatic arts, and earned a 100% matric pass rate in 2020.
  • Elliot Academy follows the Montessori programme (grades R to 7).

Learners are encouraged to participate in sport and extramurals which include cricket, netball, soccer, mini-rugby, rugby (high school), volleyball, ball skills, yoga (Montessori) and swimming. 

Co-curricular activities offered are chess, dominoes club, science experi-club, computer club, music, coding, dance sport, general knowledge quizzes, public speaking skills and leadership camps. 

The school fosters a culture of collaboration, trust and shared responsibility among its learners. Personal characteristics such as respect for others, tolerance, caring for the environment and good citizenship are encouraged to produce self-disciplined and balanced adults to suit our diverse world. 

Brylin/Elliot Academy is the ideal school for your child to blossom and grow.

  • Brylin was founded and registered with the education department in 1999 and is accredited by Umalusi. 
  • Elliot Academy, a division of Brylin Independent Learning Centre, is registered with the SA Montessori Association and offers a full Montessori environment.

This article was paid for by Brylin/Elliot Academy.

