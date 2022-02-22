Trust Brylin to educate your child for life
Brylin/Elliot Academy offers quality, caring and varied education from Grade R to the end of high school, and includes educare from six months old
If you’re looking to give your child the ultimate learning experience, consider Brylin/Elliot Academy in Fairview, Gqeberha.
The school, on Eucalyptus Street, offers educare (from six months old), primary and high school.
It offers:
- A one-stop, safe and secure campus.
- Small classes with individual attention.
- Academic excellence, while encouraging critical thinking and developing creativity.
Brylin/Elliot Academy nurtures a lifelong passion for learning and believes in developing good communication skills. It instils in it learners a vision to be better, special and excellent.
Fast facts about the school:
- Qualified, dedicated, passionate teachers provide quality education in a loving, caring environment.
- Classes are small, which means learners receive individual attention.
- Aftercare staff assist with tasks and revision and provide lunch and a snack. Brylin follows the CAPS curriculum (grades R to 12).
- Brylin Primary collaborates with the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).
- Brylin High offers a wide range of FET subjects, including dramatic arts, and earned a 100% matric pass rate in 2020.
- Elliot Academy follows the Montessori programme (grades R to 7).
Learners are encouraged to participate in sport and extramurals which include cricket, netball, soccer, mini-rugby, rugby (high school), volleyball, ball skills, yoga (Montessori) and swimming.
Co-curricular activities offered are chess, dominoes club, science experi-club, computer club, music, coding, dance sport, general knowledge quizzes, public speaking skills and leadership camps.
The school fosters a culture of collaboration, trust and shared responsibility among its learners. Personal characteristics such as respect for others, tolerance, caring for the environment and good citizenship are encouraged to produce self-disciplined and balanced adults to suit our diverse world.
Brylin/Elliot Academy is the ideal school for your child to blossom and grow.
- Brylin was founded and registered with the education department in 1999 and is accredited by Umalusi.
- Elliot Academy, a division of Brylin Independent Learning Centre, is registered with the SA Montessori Association and offers a full Montessori environment.
This article was paid for by Brylin/Elliot Academy.