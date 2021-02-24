Pearson top achiever ‘puts Eastern Cape on national map’
While the Eastern Cape may have dropped in its overall ranking for the matric pass rate in 2020, one Nelson Mandela Bay pupil went straight to the top after being hailed as the national top achiever.
It is all about maintaining a balance, says Reynhardt Buys, 18, the whizzkid from Pearson High School who placed first overall in SA for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations in 2020 in addition to securing the third place nationally for mathematics. ..
