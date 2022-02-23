Kingswood College — so much more than just a school
The institution with nearly 130 years of history strives to create a safe, nurturing environment while delivering cutting-edge education
Choosing the right school for your child has never been more important. In a world that remains in a state of flux, not only due to the Covid-19 pandemic but also other social, political and economic pressures, Kingswood College has remained committed to its core business: education.
The Kingswood landscape has changed dramatically since its founding in 1894, not only physically, but also socially and educationally. As Kingswood turns 128 years old in 2022 one needs to be cognisant that the Kingswood College of today is one built on the foundations laid by those who have gone before: its teachers, support staff, pupils, parents and the broader Kingswood community.
The successes of the past have been used as stepping stones to a cutting-edge education, geared towards and responding to the many educational, social and technological challenges and demands of a changing SA and the world in general.
The school's coeducational model and Methodist roots and value systems strives to create a safe, nurturing environment where pupils become part of the Kingswood family.
Kingswood welcomes boarders from all over SA as well as from the rest of the African continent and beyond. It aims to provide a space where everyone is valued, where uniqueness and differences are respected and where even its youngest pupils can feel comfortable, safe and at home.
The new year has seen Leon Grové step into the role of college head, bringing years of experience and in particular strong strategic planning, leadership and management skills to Kingswood. He has a deep understanding of the financial challenges facing independent schools in 2022.
“A school with over 127 years to its name speaks to an institution that has adapted, innovated and survived numerous challenges over its history. We have seen times of famine and feast; tragedies and triumphs; droughts and deluges and we still stand tall,” he says.
“It is our strong belief in family and our solid foundation of Christian values that has allowed us to overcome all the obstacles put in our way, and we will remain resilient in the face of future challenges.”
