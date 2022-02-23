Kingswood College — so much more than just a school

Choosing the right school for your child has never been more important. In a world that remains in a state of flux, not only due to the Covid-19 pandemic but also other social, political and economic pressures, Kingswood College has remained committed to its core business: education.

The Kingswood landscape has changed dramatically since its founding in 1894, not only physically, but also socially and educationally. As Kingswood turns 128 years old in 2022 one needs to be cognisant that the Kingswood College of today is one built on the foundations laid by those who have gone before: its teachers, support staff, pupils, parents and the broader Kingswood community.

The successes of the past have been used as stepping stones to a cutting-edge education, geared towards and responding to the many educational, social and technological challenges and demands of a changing SA and the world in general.

The school's coeducational model and Methodist roots and value systems strives to create a safe, nurturing environment where pupils become part of the Kingswood family.