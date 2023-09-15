Erica Girls' Primary helps learners be the best version of themselves

For 140 years, Erica Girls’ Primary School has been providing an excellent, holistic schooling experience for learners in Gqeberha. This all-girls school's motto, “Honour, Loyalty and Truth”, shapes its traditions, ensuring high moral and ethical practices.

Catering for learners from grade 00 to grade 7, Erica Girls’ is committed to offering a multifaceted educational approach, which benefits students academically, culturally, physically, emotionally and socially.

The school takes pride in knowing its learners and their families feel that they are being guided through the education system by dedicated staff and educators, who become an extension of their family. This team will always look for opportunities to encourage learners to be the best version of themselves.

Erica Girls’ is focused on providing learners with varied opportunities, aiming to create a space for “traditional” school activities, as well as offering private instruction in dance, drama, choir, visual arts, chess and karate.

Directed by the department of education, the school offers didactical aid classes providing learners, where necessary, with additional assistance in core learning areas. Professional services from on-site occupational, speech and remedial therapists are available for learners who require them.

As there has been a rise in demand for focused emotional support, the school's governing body has also proactively appointed a full-time counsellor.

Erica Girls’ is still accepting applications for grade 00 for 2024. Visit the school's website to download an application form.

This article was sponsored by Erica Girls’ Primary School.