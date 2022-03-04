Holistic advancement of learners a top priority at Muir College Boys’

Since 1822, Muir College Boys’ High School has delivered men of courage and distinction and continues to pursue excellence through nurturing the holistic advancement of learners.

The school’s top-class facilities include a sports complex, indoor cricket facility and swimming pool.

Muir College boys are guided by accredited provincial-level coaches on the rugby field and cricket pitch. As a CSA excellence skills centre, boys are trained by coaches of the highest calibre — guaranteed to ensure they reach their full potential.

The old boys’ network initiates and supports several ventures in infrastructural development, academic funding and sporting enhancement. Beyond the business ties and resources, Old Muirites belong to a brotherhood for life.

Above all, Muir College prides itself as a school underpinned by values of respect, accountability, integrity and courage.

The school’s weekly boarding facility is designed to enrich and develop independent men to thrive in the modern world.

As part of the 200-year anniversary celebrations, a top-class cricket festival was organised for January. In addition, the Trevor Winer Resource Centre was opened in the same month.

Other events planned are the launch of the 200-year commemorative book and a visit by the internationally acclaimed Drakensberg Boys’ Choir in March.

The highlight of the year is Founders Week in August. During that week, the school will become a hub of activity as old boys reunite to enjoy a range of activities.

