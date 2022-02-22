PE Montessori ensures each learner gets individual attention

While using an education system that seeks to develop a learner’s natural interests and activities rather than use formal teaching methods, the Port Elizabeth Montessori School has produced successful graduates for 30 years.

With its strong foundation and proven track record, PE Montessori has etched its place as one of the oldest and largest Montessori schools in SA. It has done so through teaching learners its core values which include equity, kindness, respect, excellence, integrity and community.

PE Montessori’s motto, “Learning to love to learn”, is lived and experienced each day through a balanced approach to education.

The school is located in Walmer, Gqeberha, on a scenic, modern and thoughtfully fitted campus. It is kept small intentionally so that students can be correctly nurtured and given the individual attention they need to be successful.

At preschool and primary school level, PE Montessori provides authentic Montessori education and as such ensures that:

All teachers and assistant teachers are trained and qualified in Montessori theory and practice.

Every class has a mix of age groups and abilities, grouped according to developmental needs.

PE Montessori does not use reward or punishment to motivate or discipline children, but fosters skills of self-regulation, self-discipline and intrinsic motivation.

Classrooms are fully equipped with high-quality, genuine Montessori materials to facilitate concrete, hands-on learning.

Children are able to engage with their environment for extended periods to deeply engage, learn and concentrate.

The school uses the recognised Montessori curriculum, which aims to prepare children for life.

At middle and high school level, fundamental Montessori teaching philosophies remain in place.

To remain compliant with all SA school regulations, PE Montessori offers a hybrid of Montessori pedagogy and the Cambridge international curriculum, which is arguably the best academic programme in the world.

The flexibility and progressive nature of the Cambridge international curriculum complements the Montessori approach and allows the school to deliver academic excellence while attending consciously to each learner.

PE Montessori offers a wide variety of Cambridge international subjects at both the international general certificate of secondary education (IGCSE) and advanced subsidiary (AS) levels, and based on their interests and needs, students are able to make their own subject choices.

The school is the only Cambridge-approved examination centre in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Port Elizabeth Montessori School is a member of Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa, a full member of the SA Montessori Association and a registered Cambridge international school.

Applications for 2023 are already open and limited places are available in the school.

Visit the PE Montessori website at www.pemontessori.co.za, or email the school at info@pemontessori.co.za for more information.

