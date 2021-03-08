Victoria Park High School cultivate learners to pursue careers in science, business and the arts
The coed high school located in Walmer prepares learners to turn opportunities into success
Victoria Park High School is a coeducational higher education day-school in Port Elizabeth’s Walmer suburb. About 1,100 students attend grades 8 to 12 and enjoy a high level of participation in academic activities, sport and the arts. Founded in 1940, the school retains the founder’s emphasis on the development of all aspects of young people.
As a teacher and the school’s principal, Michael James Vermaak drives Victoria Park with passion, and his dynamic and energetic personality motivates both learners and staff.
Victoria Park High School offers academic programmes that cultivate learners to pursue careers in science, business and the arts. The online generation is wired for the fast delivery of content, data and images so teaching includes the use of game theory with continual feedback, and the skill to discover, curate and manage information. Facilities include modern technology in all classrooms, computer labs, modern science labs and media centre. The school’s business studies prepare future entrepreneurs and bright industry minds that will contribute to the economy and lead in the corporate world.
A culture of artistic creativity and self-expression is encouraged at Victoria Park. Students are invited to participate in diverse activities such as drama, visual arts (textile printing, painting and drawing, ceramics, photography), ballroom dancing, oratory and debating competitions, Toastmasters, jazz and steel bands, sound and lighting production, quiz teams and cultural appreciation societies.
Victoria Park High School carries a proud tradition of team spirit and participation in sports. From fiercely contested derby days and leagues that compete locally and against national opponents to a fully equipped gym for students and a professional biokineticist who oversees training programmes, the school offers a comprehensive sporting experience and the environment: athletics, hockey, tennis, chess, netball, cricket, soccer, squash, hiking, golf, swimming, paddling, equestrian, rugby and water polo.
Victoria Park High School’s credo
At Victoria Park, we believe in the power of individuality. We break the mould and question the status quo.
We believe that everybody can be somebody. We believe in exploring and amplifying the various talents that make each of our pupils unique. We believe that where you are going is more important than where you have come from.
We believe in the pursuit of excellence and the enjoyment of the journey along the way. We believe in giving our pupils every opportunity to find themselves by providing them with a variety of activities and facilities.
We believe in fostering a pioneering spirit to tackle life’s challenges head-on. We believe that everything you have is everything you need. We believe in bravery and self-belief.
We believe in the power of encouragement, and in building confident and empowered young hearts and minds. We believe in dreaming big and working hard. We believe that talent can get you far but persistence can get you further.
A Victoria Park education is an education in life. It's a five-year window of equipping the next generation with the maturity, dedication and open-mindedness required to readily embrace their uniqueness and leave their mark on the world.
At Victoria Park, we believe that preparation for life turns opportunities into success.
Prepared for life.
