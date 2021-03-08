Genius Group to acquire E-Square Education Enterprises

Genius Group, a world-leading entrepreneur education group, has signed an agreement to acquire SA-based primary and secondary vocational college, E-Square Education Enterprises. In response to the education crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Genius Group continues to expand its education curriculum.

This agreement is one of a succession of acquisitions totalling more than $80m that Genius Group has undertaken since the pandemic began in March 2020, as it grows its entrepreneur education programmes and community globally. The acquisition of E-Square Education Enterprises will enhance its offering and bring campuses and a range of trusted programmes to the portfolio.

E-Square Education is situated in Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth, and offers primary, secondary and tertiary education to children and young adults from its three institutes: Ed-U College (Port Elizabeth), Ed-U Options Academy (Ed-U Academy) and Ed-U City Campus (Ed-U Varsity).

Each of these institutions, though different in their student base and programmes, all share the same goal: to produce self-motivated individuals who are ready to tackle the next phase of their lives, be it at an education level or in the corporate world or as an entrepreneur.

From 2021 learners from grade R to grade 7 will experience learning their curriculum subjects via a digital platform that includes topic-based activities, games, videos, animation, 3D design, introductory coding, creative writing and reading via an extensive online library. Learners from grade 8 to 12 will take digital learning to an advanced level via coding, including robotics, and artificial intelligence.

E-Square Education learners and students will have access to the Genius Group global community, their learning practices and standards. The goal within the next few years is to allow E-Square Education learners and students access to achieving UK and US degree qualifications via their online platform opportunities.

Genius Group’s goal is to expand the E-Square Education High School format model and curriculum to be implemented globally, and ultimately to significantly grow the profitability of E-Square Education.

This article was paid for by E-Square Education Enterprises.