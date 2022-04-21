E=mc²’s personalised education empowers children to thrive

E=mc² Preschool Mount Pleasant goes beyond the traditional concept of learning; it allows children to develop physical, social, cognitive and emotional skills — without compromising excellent academic skills.

The early childhood development centre offers the Finnish play-based model of education, which is rooted in providing each child with a personal learning journey to reach their full potential and empower them to thrive in the modern world.

“Children require new skill sets to grow and face a continuous need for lifelong learning in a changing world,” says Nici Daly, E=mc² principal. The Finnish early childhood education programme is rated as one of the best in the world because it focuses on the individual child and the development of transversal skills like: empathy and compassion, creative thinking, teamwork, problem-solving, self-expression, multi-literacy, self-confidence and independence.

One of their concepts is that “learning happens everywhere and all the time”. Children at E=mc² learn through play and exploration, which is the most natural way of learning. Learning at E=mc² happens in an active way by using children’s natural curiosity, their will to explore, and the joy of discovery.

Research has shown that children don’t play to learn but learn as they play. E=mc²’s curriculum is carefully designed by experts from the University of Helsinki and in collaboration with Helsinki International Schools. It is continuously updated to incorporate the latest research and knowledge. The curriculum at E=mc² follows a monthly theme and includes carefully planned daily activities to encourage the play-based model.

An excellent curriculum and pedagogical model is only as good as the teacher implementing it. The school’s teachers are well trained in research-based methods and engage in ongoing teacher training and development to deliver quality education.

Teachers at E=mc² are enrolled in a postgraduate teaching diploma delivered by the University of Helsinki. They are part of a global community of like-minded teachers that allows them to engage with experts in the field, attend webinars and share experiences on a regular basis.

Specifically designed learning spaces are another important part of the preschool concept at E=mc². Everyone knows it can be hard to get children to focus. The younger they are, the more easily they become distracted. The physical surroundings effect children’s learning, emotions and wellbeing.

The E=mc² school building enhances children’s focus and wellbeing and is aesthetically pleasant. The classrooms are built with natural materials such as wooden elements, natural colours and light to create a warm and enjoyable atmosphere. The cork flooring is soft and has a natural thermal and acoustic insulator.

Multifunctional spaces at E=mc² include mobile elements which allow children to influence their environment and boost their self-confidence and independence.

This article was paid for by E=mc² Preschool Mount Pleasant.