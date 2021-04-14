The Union Schools are a family of three English-medium schools from pre-school to matric

The Union Schools are a family of three English-medium schools based in the picturesque town of Graaff-Reinet in the Karoo.

Comprising Union Pre-school, Union Preparatory School and Union High School, the relationship between the three schools ensures that specific requirements for each stage of the learners’ development are met.

The weekly and termly top-class boarding establishments offer a “home from home” for girls and boys from grade 1 to matric.

With all of three of the schools’ beautiful campuses and boarding facilities situated adjacent to one another, the schools form an educational belt in Graaff-Reinet, where pupils thrive in a vibrant and safe environment, supported by a foundation of excellence and Christian values.

Union Pre-school offers a high standard in pre-school education for children from the age of three onwards.

Union Preparatory School for grade 1 to 4 learners, is renowned for high quality education and ensures that learners are fully prepared academically, socially, emotionally, creatively and physically to make their school careers meaningful and productive.

Union High School for grades 5 to 12, combines the highest standards of academic excellence, competitive sport and a diverse and vibrant cultural programme to provide a balanced education and opportunities for a variety of learners with different needs.