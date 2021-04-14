The Union Schools are a family of three English-medium schools from pre-school to matric
The Graaff-Reinet-based co-ed public schools offer boarding establishments
The Union Schools are a family of three English-medium schools based in the picturesque town of Graaff-Reinet in the Karoo.
Comprising Union Pre-school, Union Preparatory School and Union High School, the relationship between the three schools ensures that specific requirements for each stage of the learners’ development are met.
The weekly and termly top-class boarding establishments offer a “home from home” for girls and boys from grade 1 to matric.
With all of three of the schools’ beautiful campuses and boarding facilities situated adjacent to one another, the schools form an educational belt in Graaff-Reinet, where pupils thrive in a vibrant and safe environment, supported by a foundation of excellence and Christian values.
Union Pre-school offers a high standard in pre-school education for children from the age of three onwards.
Union Preparatory School for grade 1 to 4 learners, is renowned for high quality education and ensures that learners are fully prepared academically, socially, emotionally, creatively and physically to make their school careers meaningful and productive.
Union High School for grades 5 to 12, combines the highest standards of academic excellence, competitive sport and a diverse and vibrant cultural programme to provide a balanced education and opportunities for a variety of learners with different needs.
The schools have created a happy environment where all learners have opportunity for growth and are encouraged to reach their full potential in academic, cultural, sporting and spiritual activities under the guidance of professional educators, enabling them to become fulfilled, self-reliant and responsible citizens.
A child can expect success here, experiencing the best of country living coupled with modern-day schooling.
There is no better way to discover all about the Union Schools than to visit the schools.
For more information, e-mail uhsmarketing@unionschools.co.za, call +2749-891-0262 or visit www.unionschools.co.za.
Follow the Union Schools on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to stay up to date with the latest news from the Union Schools.
