An education at St Andrew's College is a transformative experience

Lockdown created an opportunity for St Andrew’s College staff and pupils to develop online methodologies and fully use IT as a tool of learning. It took commitment from the St Andrew’s College and DSG academic staff to make such a success of it.

“Great schools are not about things (not even computers), they are about people, and we acknowledge the incredible people who make up the staff of the college. We acknowledge the academic staff, the house staff, the cleaners and gardeners, the chefs and kitchen staff, drivers, admin staff, maintenance staff, who together give so much to create a positive learning environment wherein our boys may find their giftedness and flourish,” says the headmaster Alan Thompson.

St Andrew's College is an Anglican boys' boarding school that enjoys a close relationship with its sister school, the Diocesan School for Girls, making Makhanda (former Grahamstown) an ideal family boarding school environment.

The school provides an outstanding educational experience with a richness to its curriculum that allows boys to grow academically through the IEB and Cambridge A-level curriculum in an inclusive, supportive environment.

With a legacy of more than 165 years its strong sense of tradition anchors the school to the vision and values of its founders. While respecting that heritage, the school is a distinctly modern, progressive and innovative space where boys are continually challenged to give of their best.

As a leading school in the field of positive education, St Andrew’s College works hard to create a space where every boy will be able to find and celebrate his own giftedness, and flourish. The competitive sporting curriculum and rich cultural and musical experience are all informed by the principles of giving of one’s best, incremental growth, and enjoying the moment.

The boys are passionate about their school and their love for the college is genuine and noticeable. The school works hard to create an environment that is free from a sense entitlement and pretension. The school motto Nec Aspera Terrent (Difficulties Do Not Dismay Us) is written into the heart of each boy, and the character traits of tenacity, perseverance and endurance.

St Andrew's College is a proudly South African Christian school, engaged, active, that works in partnership with the community to ensure that its learner gain an understanding of the complexities of SA.

As a leading boys' boarding school, intake includes the Eastern Cape and the rest of SA, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, the UK, and Hong Kong, among others.