Brylin/Elliot Academy aim to achieve excellence

Dedicated teachers inspire a passion for and commitment to lifelong learning

27 May 2022
Brylin/Elliot Academy offers quality education in a nurturing environment for children of all ages.
Image: Supplied

Brylin/Elliot Academy is a registered independent learning campus which pursues academic excellence, critical thinking and creativity for its pupils. Its qualified, dedicated teachers are passionate and committed to lifelong learning.

Brylin follows the CAPS curriculum for grades R-12, while Elliot Academy follows the Montessori programme for grades R-7, and they also offer sports, social and cultural activities.

The schools, in Fairview, Gqeberha, believe in providing quality education in a nurturing environment where learners feel physically and emotionally safe, and where a foundation is laid that supports later learning so children develop the desire to learn more.

Pupils are inspired to have the courage to live their dreams.

The schools foster a culture of collaboration, trust and shared responsibility among the children by encouraging personal characteristics such as respect for others, tolerance, caring for the environment and good citizenship to produce self-disciplined and balanced adults to suit our diverse world. 

 

To contact the school:

