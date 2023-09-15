Victoria Park inspires learners to exceed their own expectations
This community-based high school believes in the pursuit of excellence — and the enjoyment of the journey along the way
Victoria Park High School has come a long way since it first opened in the hall of a Dutch Reformed church in 1940. It has grown in stature and has certainly surpassed the vision of its founding principals to become one of the largest and most influential schools in the Gqeberha region.
Over the years, the school has renovated, refurbished and added to its campus, enhancing facilities to keep up with the ever-increasing demands of maintaining the high standards it has set itself to grow as an institution. It prides itself on being a quality, community-based high school, which offers a holistic education to an inclusive and diverse community of learners.
This year, in the face of ongoing load-shedding, principal Garreth Jacobson, together with the school's governing body, took the bold decision to switch over to a more sustainable and reliable source of energy. This decision was informed by the desire to protect the school's infrastructure and to ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning.
Another exciting project was the extension of the clubhouse at the school's Dave Weinronk Sports Complex, which now has a state-of-the-art conference room.
'Prepared for life'
The heartbeat of Victoria Park is its Victorian family. The learners, teachers, support staff and parents are proudly Victorian and will unashamedly proclaim that their “blood is green”.
The school's motto “Vivite Fortes” (live, challenge and dare), together with its credo “Prepared for life”, underpins its core values, which inspire learners to exceed their own expectations.
Under the tutelage of talented, committed and passionate educators, Victorians are assured of a quality education, which will equip them with the skills to face the challenges they will encounter when they leave school.
Victoria Park believes in the pursuit of excellence — and the enjoyment of the journey along the way. Victorians are provided with every opportunity to find themselves through a variety of cultural and sporting activities.
On the cultural front, Victoria Park produces world-class musicians, actors and artists. Its sports teams excel and are the pride of the school; some learners even go on to represent our country on the international stage.
At Victoria Park, learners are offered an education for life, equipping them with maturity, dedication and open-mindedness required to embrace their individuality and to leave their mark in whatever sphere they choose to pursue in the future.
The pursuit of excellence through innovation, the vision to continue growing as a school and the courage to dream big is what drives the Victoria Park team.
For more information, visit the Victoria Park High School website.
This article was sponsored by Victoria Park High School.