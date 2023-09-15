Victoria Park inspires learners to exceed their own expectations

Victoria Park High School has come a long way since it first opened in the hall of a Dutch Reformed church in 1940. It has grown in stature and has certainly surpassed the vision of its founding principals to become one of the largest and most influential schools in the Gqeberha region.

Over the years, the school has renovated, refurbished and added to its campus, enhancing facilities to keep up with the ever-increasing demands of maintaining the high standards it has set itself to grow as an institution. It prides itself on being a quality, community-based high school, which offers a holistic education to an inclusive and diverse community of learners.

This year, in the face of ongoing load-shedding, principal Garreth Jacobson, together with the school's governing body, took the bold decision to switch over to a more sustainable and reliable source of energy. This decision was informed by the desire to protect the school's infrastructure and to ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning.

Another exciting project was the extension of the clubhouse at the school's Dave Weinronk Sports Complex, which now has a state-of-the-art conference room.

'Prepared for life'

The heartbeat of Victoria Park is its Victorian family. The learners, teachers, support staff and parents are proudly Victorian and will unashamedly proclaim that their “blood is green”.

The school's motto “Vivite Fortes” (live, challenge and dare), together with its credo “Prepared for life”, underpins its core values, which inspire learners to exceed their own expectations.