St Dominic’s Priory School prides itself on developing the whole child

With a rich history dating back to 1867, St Dominic's Priory in Miramar, Gqeberha, is an independent, Catholic coeducational day school in the Dominican tradition that prides itself on developing the whole child.

St Dominic's Priory, which comprises a pre-, junior and high school, equips learners with the knowledge and skills they need to engage with the world, both now and after grade 12. They're not only prepared for the future, but encouraged to critically engage with the present, and reflect carefully on the past.

Guided by the assessment principles of the Independent Examination Board (IEB), the school has a long tradition of excellent matric results with a 100% pass rate.