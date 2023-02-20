×

Lifestyle

St Dominic’s Priory School prides itself on developing the whole child

This independent Catholic day school believes that quality education involves nurturing all a learners' different capabilities

20 February 2023
St Dominic's Priory School caters from learners from pre-grade R to matric.
Image: St Dominic's Priory

With a rich history dating back to 1867, St Dominic's Priory in Miramar, Gqeberha, is an independent, Catholic coeducational day school in the Dominican tradition that prides itself on developing the whole child.

St Dominic's Priory, which comprises a pre-, junior and high school, equips learners with the knowledge and skills they need to engage with the world, both now and after grade 12. They're not only prepared for the future, but encouraged to critically engage with the present, and reflect carefully on the past.

Guided by the assessment principles of the Independent Examination Board (IEB), the school has a long tradition of excellent matric results with a 100% pass rate.

St Dominic’s Priory offers learners the opportunity to take part in a wide range of sports.
Image: St Dominic’s Priory

The academic curriculum is complemented by a variety of sports, cultural, service and outreach programmes.

Grades 1 to 7 engage in a sustainable and entrepreneurial gardening project.

In grades 8 to 12, inspired by St John Henry Newman’s “liberal education”, pupils learn for the love of learning: knitting, music and dance accompany card-making, diorama building and basic drawing skills. Bookworms are delighted by a critical introduction to classical texts, world myths and luminous thinkers.

Come see what St Dominic's Priory has to offer your family at one of the school's open days, or visit its website for more information.

Don't miss St Dominic's Priory open days

  • Grades 4 to 12: Thursday, March 2 2023, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. 
  • Pre-grade R to grade 3: Saturday, March 11 2023, from 10am to 12pm.

This article was sponsored by St Dominic's Priory.

