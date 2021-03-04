Linkside High School delivers academic excellence through learner-centred teaching
Applications for 2022 enrolment close on April 23 2021
The purpose of education is to bring out the best in each individual, encourage all learners to reach beyond their boundaries and realise their full potential — and that's what Linkside High School strives to do.
History
Established in 2001 and formerly known as Commercial High School, Linkside marks 20 years living up to its motto: “Ad Astra or Reach for the stars!” The school believe each child has extraordinary potential and employing its brand of holistic education, offers opportunities to empower all learners to find the keys to unlocking their individual talents, be it academic, sporting, cultural, artistic, or musical.
Legacy
The school environment is characterised by responsible citizenship, community awareness and social concern and has produced three junior city (JCC) council mayors: Lerato Ramollo (2001), Melissa Welgemoed (2017) and the current JCC mayor and head boy Gerard Stuurman. Learners shine as members of Linkside's vibrant clubs and societies including the Coding Club, Environmental Society, Interact Society. The school has garnered numerous awards for its blood drives for the SA National Blood Service.
To prepare learners to become successful, compassionate, confident citizens of the world who will lead the next generation, Linkside believes that respect and service for the community starts in the classroom. This ethos underpins the relationship between staff and learners and the high expectations each has of the other.
The late Bianca-Anne Harper Agherdien (Class of 2004), Nureen Hoosein (Class of 2012) and most recently, Lu-jade Pienaar (Class of 2015) have all worn the Ms Port Elizabeth sash, each serving their communities with compassion and dedication.
'Ad Astra — Reaching for the Stars'
These milestones are a testament to how the school lives up to its motto:
- Linkside is proudly associated with and is the home of ACT Elite Athletics Training Academy and the Evolve-at-Linkside gym facility, run by professional trainer Thobela Thoba.
- The school boasts a world-class and renowned music department headed up by the talented organist Antonio Lawack, and supported by the internationally acclaimed vocalist Lucretia Sikwebu.
- The hardworking top 10 academic achievers in grade 9 to 12 are awarded with bursaries.
- This year Digital Technology was introduced as a grade 8 subject, to establish a vibrant coding learning experience under the expert guidance of Afikile Sikwebu, in close partnership with the NMU Centre for Community Technology.
Become part of the Linkside family
Linkside offers opportunities for learners looking for academic excellence, a home where they are loved and appreciated, a platform to shine and a family who will help them to become everything they are destined to be.
A link to the 2022 Grade 8 application form is available on the Linkside High School website and on Facebook and Instagram. Parents and guardians can also collect a copy from the school in Wychwood Avenue, Linkside.
* Applications for 2022 enrolment close on April 23 2021.
For more information visit the Linkside High School website, e-mail info@linksidehs.co.za or linksideheadmaster@gmail.com or call +27 41 373 7948.
This article was paid for by Linkside High School.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.