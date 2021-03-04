Linkside High School delivers academic excellence through learner-centred teaching

The purpose of education is to bring out the best in each individual, encourage all learners to reach beyond their boundaries and realise their full potential — and that's what Linkside High School strives to do.

History

Established in 2001 and formerly known as Commercial High School, Linkside marks 20 years living up to its motto: “Ad Astra or Reach for the stars!” The school believe each child has extraordinary potential and employing its brand of holistic education, offers opportunities to empower all learners to find the keys to unlocking their individual talents, be it academic, sporting, cultural, artistic, or musical.

Legacy

The school environment is characterised by responsible citizenship, community awareness and social concern and has produced three junior city (JCC) council mayors: Lerato Ramollo (2001), Melissa Welgemoed (2017) and the current JCC mayor and head boy Gerard Stuurman. Learners shine as members of Linkside's vibrant clubs and societies including the Coding Club, Environmental Society, Interact Society. The school has garnered numerous awards for its blood drives for the SA National Blood Service.

To prepare learners to become successful, compassionate, confident citizens of the world who will lead the next generation, Linkside believes that respect and service for the community starts in the classroom. This ethos underpins the relationship between staff and learners and the high expectations each has of the other.

The late Bianca-Anne Harper Agherdien (Class of 2004), Nureen Hoosein (Class of 2012) and most recently, Lu-jade Pienaar (Class of 2015) have all worn the Ms Port Elizabeth sash, each serving their communities with compassion and dedication.

'Ad Astra — Reaching for the Stars'

These milestones are a testament to how the school lives up to its motto:



