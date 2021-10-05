Your one-stop game-changer campus in Gqerberha

Under the leadership of executive head Frans van der Walt, Curro Westbrook has grown from strength to strength since it was established in 2014.

The independent school in the new Westbrook Estate, (accommodating learners from three months to grade 11 in 2022) has 598 learners on campus. Popular for its progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook offers a stimulating and exciting programme, including robotics, with a dedicated and experienced team of teachers who follow a structured, well-planned and balanced curriculum. The programmes are designed around developmental milestones that learners need to reach at different stages of their young lives.

The new multi-functional school hall under construction is pegged to be a game-changer for Curro Westbrook where many memorable events will be hosted in 2022.

Building blocks for learning are established In the foundation phase, where robotics, science, Abuti (conversational Xhosa) are taught by educators. The school also has an IT, physical education, art and music teacher. Staff go the extra mile for our learners and always has the children’s best interests at heart.

The first stage of the high school facility will be completed by the end of 2021 and accommodate the continued growth in learner numbers. The school supports grades 8 to 10, each with a maximum capacity of 25 learners a class, with plans to extend the offering to grade 11 in 2022, and finally seeing the first matric class walk through in 2023.