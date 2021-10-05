Your one-stop game-changer campus in Gqerberha
Book a campus tour of Curro Westbrook to learn more about what the school can offer your child
Under the leadership of executive head Frans van der Walt, Curro Westbrook has grown from strength to strength since it was established in 2014.
The independent school in the new Westbrook Estate, (accommodating learners from three months to grade 11 in 2022) has 598 learners on campus. Popular for its progressive 21st-century learning and teaching methods, Curro Westbrook offers a stimulating and exciting programme, including robotics, with a dedicated and experienced team of teachers who follow a structured, well-planned and balanced curriculum. The programmes are designed around developmental milestones that learners need to reach at different stages of their young lives.
The new multi-functional school hall under construction is pegged to be a game-changer for Curro Westbrook where many memorable events will be hosted in 2022.
Building blocks for learning are established In the foundation phase, where robotics, science, Abuti (conversational Xhosa) are taught by educators. The school also has an IT, physical education, art and music teacher. Staff go the extra mile for our learners and always has the children’s best interests at heart.
The first stage of the high school facility will be completed by the end of 2021 and accommodate the continued growth in learner numbers. The school supports grades 8 to 10, each with a maximum capacity of 25 learners a class, with plans to extend the offering to grade 11 in 2022, and finally seeing the first matric class walk through in 2023.
An extensive subject offering ensures each learner is able to pursue a path that supports their personal interests as much as possible. If a subject cannot be offered face-to-face, the curriculum is extended with an online subject offering facilitated on-site. Some of the academic value-adds include a fully equipped modern-feel science lab, an IT lab kitted out with modern technology, a STEAMD classroom (equipped with drones, 3D printers, laser cutters and virtual reality), as well as a dedicated visual arts classroom.
Each subject offers its own specialisation and the dedicated teachers and well-rounded approach prepare learners for the IEB examinations at the end of grade 12. The enriched academic curriculum is supplemented by traditional sporting and cultural extra-murals, as well as a focus on the development of strong leadership potential in learners. The goal is to shape learners to become assets to their communities and step into their tertiary studies brimming with confidence and a love for learning.
The nursery school, Curro Castle Westbrook, offers an integrated play-based programme to learners from three months to five years, offering sensory play, holistic development of the child, safe and friendly environment.
Included in the fees are breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, and aftercare until 5.30pm. Monkeynastix is part of the kinaesthetic integration into the curriculum. The Castle is the heart of the campus where every child’s developmental adventure begins.
The school’s diverse team of women share the superpowers as mom, teacher, psychologist, nurse, friend, dancer, encyclopaedia, comedian, Disney characters and many more while nurturing babies from three months old to the education of five year olds.
From the moment you enter the school’s doors, you will feel like you’re part of a warm and loving family. All staff from the receptionists to the administrative staff go above and beyond their job expectations, great multi-taskers and always willing to assist where they can. It’s a dream team of women.
Pop in today at Curro Westbrook to learn more about what the school can offer your child. Build a future with quality education.
Visit www.curro.co.za for more information.
Contact melissa.v01@curro.co.za to book a tour of the campus. All Covid-19 protocols are observed.
This article was paid for by Curro Westbrook.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.