Elaine Clarke, who is well-versed in the individual needs of children, leads the preparatory school.
“All children deserve to feel loved and accepted and it is only then that true learning can take place,” says Clarke.
St George's Prep's enhanced curriculum includes robotics, speech and drama, and art. The school encourages learners to try the variety of sport and cultural extramural activities to develop their friendship, team-awareness and self-confidence.
Sporting options on offer include athletics, cricket, hockey, netball, rugby, soccer, tennis and more. The Carol Arts & Media Centre provides enriched cultural opportunities for learners with an art studio, a speech and drama studio, a modern multi-media library, and robotics and computer labs.
Learners are given a fresh lunch daily, which they enjoy in dining hall.
A learning experience like no other awaits your child at St George's Prep
The Curro Select school has a future-facing curriculum with excellent learning and leisure facilities for learners
Image: Supplied
Established in 1936, St George's Preparatory School has rich historical buildings and traditions, while offering a dynamic, future-facing curriculum.
The Curro Select school has a pre-preparatory, which welcomes children from the age of three to grade R, and the preparatory for learners in grade 1 to 7.
The pre-preparatory school, led by Andrea Hayward, is a safe, cosy and child-friendly home away from home.
“Children thrive where they are loved; let us ignite your child’s academic journey at our beautiful school,” says Hayward.
St George's Pre-Preparatory has a holistic approach to education, which stimulates young, creative minds. The school has full and half day options with an aftercare programme in the afternoons. Learners are provided with breakfast, a cooked lunch and an afternoon snack.
Image: Supplied
Elaine Clarke, who is well-versed in the individual needs of children, leads the preparatory school.
“All children deserve to feel loved and accepted and it is only then that true learning can take place,” says Clarke.
St George's Prep's enhanced curriculum includes robotics, speech and drama, and art. The school encourages learners to try the variety of sport and cultural extramural activities to develop their friendship, team-awareness and self-confidence.
Sporting options on offer include athletics, cricket, hockey, netball, rugby, soccer, tennis and more. The Carol Arts & Media Centre provides enriched cultural opportunities for learners with an art studio, a speech and drama studio, a modern multi-media library, and robotics and computer labs.
Learners are given a fresh lunch daily, which they enjoy in dining hall.
Image: Supplied
The school's core values are respect, integrity, family and fellowship, kindness, and commitment, which underpin all they do.
The small class sizes ensure that each learner receives the attention they require and because of this, teachers can notice if a learner is struggling academically and refer them to the learner support department. The department consists of two learning-support therapists, an occupational therapist, speech therapist and paediatric physiotherapist.
Learners who need more assistance than teachers can provide during school hours, are referred to the preferred educational psychologist.
Enrolments for 2023 and 2024 are open, but space is limited.
You can book a personalised tour by calling 041-585-4825 or emailing info.stgeorges@curro.co.za.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring