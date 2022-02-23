Celebrating 86 years of academic excellence at St George's Preparatory

School activities and excellent facilities

Children in the pre-preparatory phase learn by discovering the world around them. Therefore the school has lots of room for them to run, play, climb and engage their curiosity as they wish. Both phases accommodate working parents by having supervised aftercare facilities.

Specialised facilities, depending on the phase, include fully equipped laboratories, an indoor heated pool, a learning-support department, a multimedia library, the Carol Arts and Media Centre, and more.

A technology-rich space

Learners from Grade 4 onwards work on laptops or 2-in-1 devices to phase out heavy textbooks, which allows teachers to share information or send informal assessments to learners at the press of a button. Through this approach, learners become equipped with 21st-century skills.

Join our open day

An open day for prospective Grade 1 parents (for 2023) will be held on Wednesday March 2 2022 from 8.30 to 9.30, while an open day for the pre-preparatory phase will be held on Friday March 4 from 8.30 to 9.30.

Book your spot by contacting the school: call on 041-585-4825 or send an email to info.stgeorges@curro.co.za.

Enrolments are open for 2022 and 2023

This article was paid for by St George's Preparatory.