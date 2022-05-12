Curro Westbrook’s campus grows as first phase of high school complete
Campus renovations will usher in first cohort of grade 12 learners in 2023
Since opening its doors in 2014 under the leadership of the Curro Castle Primary and High School management teams, the Curro Westbrook campus has grown from strength to strength.
Curro Westbrook is an independent school in the new Westbrook Estate in Gqeberha, accommodating babies from three months to grade 12 in 2023. The campus is developing at an impressive pace — with a learner count of more than 700.
The first phase of the high school facility has been completed to accommodate the continued growth in learner numbers. At present, the school supports grade 8-11, each with a maximum capacity of 25 learners a class, and the offering will be extended to grade 12 in 2023.
The high school’s development will continue towards its goal of becoming the metro’s “one-of-a-kind” high school. An extensive subject offering ensures each learner is able to pursue a path that supports their personal interests as much as possible.
If a subject cannot be offered face to face, the curriculum is further supplemented with an online subject offering that is facilitated on-site.
Some of the academic value-adds include a fully equipped modern-feel science lab, an IT lab kitted out with modern technology, a STEAM classroom (supporting science, technology, engineering, the arts and maths, which is equipped with drones, 3D printers, laser cutters and virtual reality tools), and a dedicated visual arts classroom.
Each subject offers its own specialisation and the dedicated teachers and their well-rounded approach prepare learners for the IEB examinations at the end of grade 12.
The enriched academic curriculum is supplemented by traditional sporting and cultural extra-murals, as well as a strong focus on the development of leadership potential in all learners. Curro Westbrook’s goal is to have its pupils become assets to their communities and step into their tertiary studies brimming with confidence and a love for learning.
From the moment you step through the doors at Curro Westbrook, you will feel as though you are part of a warm and loving family. You will be greeted by all staff members, especially the front of house receptionists and marketer, who are willing to assist with any enrolment queries.
You are invited to visit Curro Westbrook today to learn more about what the school can offer your child. Build a future with quality education.
JOIN THE OPEN EVENING:
Curro Westbrook will be hosting an open evening on Thursday, June 2, from 6pm to 7pm with the high school presentation starting at 6pm. Bookings are essential and can be directed to Melissa Viljoen at melissa.v01@curro.co.za.
The open evening dates are as follows:
May 31 — Curro Pre-school (Castle)
June 1 — Primary School
June 2 — High School
Visit www.curro.co.za to see how the school applies its internally developed programme to support your child’s early learning and development goals. Curro Westbrook staff look forward to meeting you all.
This article was paid for by Curro Westbrook.