Curro Westbrook’s campus grows as first phase of high school complete

Since opening its doors in 2014 under the leadership of the Curro Castle Primary and High School management teams, the Curro Westbrook campus has grown from strength to strength.

Curro Westbrook is an independent school in the new Westbrook Estate in Gqeberha, accommodating babies from three months to grade 12 in 2023. The campus is developing at an impressive pace — with a learner count of more than 700.

The first phase of the high school facility has been completed to accommodate the continued growth in learner numbers. At present, the school supports grade 8-11, each with a maximum capacity of 25 learners a class, and the offering will be extended to grade 12 in 2023.

The high school’s development will continue towards its goal of becoming the metro’s “one-of-a-kind” high school. An extensive subject offering ensures each learner is able to pursue a path that supports their personal interests as much as possible.

If a subject cannot be offered face to face, the curriculum is further supplemented with an online subject offering that is facilitated on-site.