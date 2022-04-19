Give your child's education a boost with Kip McGrath's tailored tutoring
Using a combination of written and computer-based activities, the extra lessons centre offers support on core subjects such as English and maths
While encouraging learners to gain confidence in their abilities and finding ways to help them learn, Kip McGrath Walmer specialises in professional tutoring in a nurturing environment.
The extra lessons centre offers weekly maths, English, Afrikaans, physics and EMS lessons to learners from grade R to 12. The Kip McGrath study skills course helps students become independent learners.
Kip McGrath has been in the business of bridging the education gap for decades. The franchise started in 1976 and has been helping children in more than 20 countries for the past 46 years. They deliver more than a million lessons a year, globally. Their philosophy is driven by their founder’s belief that a child who needs help, needs a teacher to motivate and guide them.
Kip McGrath offers a free screening assessment to determine learning gaps. Each student gets a learning programme that is tailored and based on the results of their assessment, feedback from their parents and schoolteachers as well as their school results.
The Kip McGrath programme consists of a combination of written and computer-based activities which will address each learner’s specific needs. The trained tutors become the learners’ personal trainers, helping them to build their confidence and love for learning.
Work is presented at each learner’s level and new concepts are introduced only once they’ve mastered the current level. Each learner also determines their own pace of learning.
Recent education trends have shown that many learners have fallen behind on their school work and need individual attention, especially in their core subjects. It’s also been observed that parents are reaching out for help earlier than before, realising their child’s academic progress will be hampered if their individual backlog is not addressed immediately.
Kip McGrath Walmer is owned by Chrizelle Prinsloo, a qualified educator who has been in the sector for 18 years and has a degree in psychology.
She has taught in mainstream and special-needs schools both locally and abroad. Prinsloo is passionate about helping children gain confidence in their abilities and about finding different ways to help them learn. She also guides parents to make informed decisions about their child’s education.
Kip McGrath Walmer is situated on the corner of 6th Avenue and Main Road in Gqeberha. It is close to restaurants, shops, and hair and beauty salons, allowing parents to run errands or treat themselves during their child’s 80-minute lesson each week.
This article was paid for by Kip McGrath.