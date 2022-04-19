Give your child's education a boost with Kip McGrath's tailored tutoring

While encouraging learners to gain confidence in their abilities and finding ways to help them learn, Kip McGrath Walmer specialises in professional tutoring in a nurturing environment.

The extra lessons centre offers weekly maths, English, Afrikaans, physics and EMS lessons to learners from grade R to 12. The Kip McGrath study skills course helps students become independent learners.

Kip McGrath has been in the business of bridging the education gap for decades. The franchise started in 1976 and has been helping children in more than 20 countries for the past 46 years. They deliver more than a million lessons a year, globally. Their philosophy is driven by their founder’s belief that a child who needs help, needs a teacher to motivate and guide them.

Kip McGrath offers a free screening assessment to determine learning gaps. Each student gets a learning programme that is tailored and based on the results of their assessment, feedback from their parents and schoolteachers as well as their school results.

The Kip McGrath programme consists of a combination of written and computer-based activities which will address each learner’s specific needs. The trained tutors become the learners’ personal trainers, helping them to build their confidence and love for learning.