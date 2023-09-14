Secure your child’s future with affordable private higher education
Eduvos's holistic approach to learning, advanced curricula and corporate partnerships ensure each student is well equipped for their career
Voted best private higher education provider in SA, Eduvos has been at the forefront of shaping young minds since 1979. As a fully accredited degree-conferring institution, Eduvos is proud to offer registered qualifications and quality assurance.
At Eduvos, you are not just a number
Eduvos has implemented a holistic approach to tertiary studies to ensure students graduate with future-fit skills. Lecturers are committed to knowing their students on a personal level, providing mentorship and support throughout their education journey. The tertiary institution takes pride in its smaller class sizes and one-on-one interactions.
Meeting the needs of the ever-changing market
With a strong focus on high-quality education, expert faculty members provide comprehensive and up-to-date curricula, ensuring each student receives the best education possible. Eduvos encourages and nurtures critical thinking, problem-solving skills and creativity, equipping students with the necessary tools to thrive in their careers.
The school's accredited qualifications are designed to meet the ever-changing demands in the workplace. Eduvos also fosters strategic corporate partnerships, which provide opportunities such as internships and vacation and, often, these partners select the school's graduates for job opportunities.
Cutting-edge facilities and resources
The cutting-edge campuses in East London and Nelson Mandela Bay (Gqeberha) are fully equipped with IT and design labs, resource centres, employability centres and more. Eduvos has partnered with EON Reality to provide students and faculty across all campuses with educational solutions powered by artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
The future of learning
Learning is not confined to the walls of a classroom — it takes place any time, anywhere. A flipped classroom at Eduvos means that asynchronous learning, which occurs at a student’s own time and place, has been combined with synchronous learning, which occurs at the same time at one of the Eduvos campuses or online. This approach drives active learning participation. Students can choose to study full time, online or part time.
Invest in your child’s future
A major concern for parents is the affordability of private higher education. Eduvos understands this concern and strives to provide quality education at an affordable price, offering competitive tuition fees and providing access to a range of funding partners and external bursaries.
When it comes to securing your child's future, choosing the right educational institution is crucial. Don’t hesitate to secure your child's seat at Eduvos by pre-enrolling for 2024.
This article was sponsored by Eduvos.