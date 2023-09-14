Secure your child’s future with affordable private higher education

Voted best private higher education provider in SA, Eduvos has been at the forefront of shaping young minds since 1979. As a fully accredited degree-conferring institution, Eduvos is proud to offer registered qualifications and quality assurance.

At Eduvos, you are not just a number

Eduvos has implemented a holistic approach to tertiary studies to ensure students graduate with future-fit skills. Lecturers are committed to knowing their students on a personal level, providing mentorship and support throughout their education journey. The tertiary institution takes pride in its smaller class sizes and one-on-one interactions.

Meeting the needs of the ever-changing market

With a strong focus on high-quality education, expert faculty members provide comprehensive and up-to-date curricula, ensuring each student receives the best education possible. Eduvos encourages and nurtures critical thinking, problem-solving skills and creativity, equipping students with the necessary tools to thrive in their careers.