Here's why Alexander Road High School was our top choice: learners
With its great sense of community and inclusivity, plethora of co-curricular activities and rigorous academic programme, ARHS offers an 'ALtogether EXperience' that's hard to beat
Those who know Alexander Road High School (ARHS) in Newton Park, Gqeberha, are familiar with the “ALtogether EXperience” it offers.
The Alex family is a multifaceted, lively entity. At the heart are the learners, who are quick to explain why Alex, as the school is fondly known, is such a special place.
“When I look at Alex, I don’t see a school, I see a blessing. I realise how lucky I am to have so many opportunities, especially in sport,” says Kacey Campher (grade 11), who plays first team cricket and hockey.
Coulin Jonas (grade 8) is equally passionate about sport and plays soccer, cricket, rugby and hockey. “I love all sports, but rugby is my favourite,” he says.
Deputy head girl Samke Yoyo is the third child in her family to attend Alex. “My sisters said wonderful things about the school,” says Samke, an avid musician who plays for the music department’s concert band and big band.
Caylee De Klerk (grade 9) adds “my junior school conductor recommended I come to Alex for the music”.
Iyamangalisa Mrubata (grade 8) decided on Alex because her mother, who was involved in training schools, would use Alex as an example of excellence.
“I am loving getting involved. I am especially excited to learn more about my culture at Masibuyel’embo,” she says.
Beside a plethora of co-curricular activities, Alex offers a rigorous academic programme.
Jordan Lindoor (matric) is an enthusiastic mathematician. “I am ‘saying yes’ to all the maths events this year!” says Jordan, who takes the additional IEB subject, further studies mathematics.
Samke balances leadership and music responsibilities with further studies English.
If you look past the bustle of activities, you will see that the core of the “ALtogether EXperience” is inclusivity. As Samke says, “At Alex, you are listened to.
“Yes,” chimes in Caylee. “I wanted to start the K-Pop Society so I approached a teacher and presented to the principal, Mr Ridgway. He said, ‘Go for it’. We dance, learn lyrics and watch K-dramas — I am even learning Korean!”
When discussing Alex’s progressive, gender-neutral code of conduct, Jordan says, “People can be themselves here.”
