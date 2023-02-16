Here's why Alexander Road High School was our top choice: learners

Deputy head girl Samke Yoyo is the third child in her family to attend Alex. “My sisters said wonderful things about the school,” says Samke, an avid musician who plays for the music department’s concert band and big band.

Caylee De Klerk (grade 9) adds “my junior school conductor recommended I come to Alex for the music”.

Iyamangalisa Mrubata (grade 8) decided on Alex because her mother, who was involved in training schools, would use Alex as an example of excellence.

“I am loving getting involved. I am especially excited to learn more about my culture at Masibuyel’embo,” she says.

Beside a plethora of co-curricular activities, Alex offers a rigorous academic programme.

Jordan Lindoor (matric) is an enthusiastic mathematician. “I am ‘saying yes’ to all the maths events this year!” says Jordan, who takes the additional IEB subject, further studies mathematics.

Samke balances leadership and music responsibilities with further studies English.

If you look past the bustle of activities, you will see that the core of the “ALtogether EXperience” is inclusivity. As Samke says, “At Alex, you are listened to.

“Yes,” chimes in Caylee. “I wanted to start the K-Pop Society so I approached a teacher and presented to the principal, Mr Ridgway. He said, ‘Go for it’. We dance, learn lyrics and watch K-dramas — I am even learning Korean!”

When discussing Alex’s progressive, gender-neutral code of conduct, Jordan says, “People can be themselves here.”

Don't miss these ARHS open days

Prospective learners are invited to come and see what Alex has to offer at the school's open days on February 22 and 23, from 5pm to 7pm. No bookings required.

For more information about ARHS, visit Arhs.co.za

This article was sponsored by Alexander Road High School.