Your child’s success is secure in the hands of St Dominic’s Priory School

Pupils of St Dominic’s Priory School, in Nelson Mandela Bay, develop in a safe and secure environment while their success is nurtured and encouraged with steady progress.

Guided by the assessment principles of the Independent Examination Board (IEB), pupils are challenged to think beyond the conventional. They are taught critical thinking and how to implement higher-order thinking in a dynamic, flexible and ever-changing world.

St Dominic’s Priory is proud of the 100% matric pass rate achieved by the class of 2021. The school is also proud of the many pupils who take up the challenge of improving, progressing and growing — even in little ways.

The grade 12 leavers are equipped with the best armour to tackle the challenges that lie ahead and are able to stand firm, as described in the Bible, Ephesians 6:13.

This progress is not only in academics, but also in virtue and truth, which is firmly grounded in a real experience of God’s call to holiness and wholeness.

Foundation phase

From grade pre-R, the 4 and 5-year-olds learn through play as they develop their gross and fine motor skills. During the day, they develop their core muscles while taking part in COREjnr, a fitness programme for young children, and playing in the fully equipped playground.